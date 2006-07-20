Done Deals

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

UPPER WEST SIDE

316 W. 84th St.

One-bedroom co-op

Asking price: $525,000

Selling price: $550,000

Time on market: 12 weeks

FIRST PURCHASE The buyer of this co-op is a single, young male who is originally from Argentina and works in investment banking. He decided to buy his first apartment on the Upper West Side — he had been renting apartments in the area for a couple of years. “He had the opportunity to buy, so he did,” Michael Stansfield of Bellmarc, who represented the buyer, said. “He loves the feel of the neighborhood.” Another reason the buyer liked the 750-squarefoot one-bedroom apartment was that it was a sponsor apartment, which made purchasing it much easier since there was no board approval. “He bought it for the space and the location,” Mr. Stansfield said. “He will eventually expand the dining area to the kitchen and make the kitchen much larger.” The apartment is on the second floor of the 60-year-old building, which has a parttime doorman. The apartment faces south and has an updated kitchen and a large living room.

The seller was an investor who sold purchased shares of the building. The apartment had previously been unoccupied.

MIDTOWN EAST

475 Park Ave.

Two-bedroom co-op

Asking price: $1.4 million

Selling price: $1.3 million

Time on market: 24 weeks

A DEAL FROM DOWN UNDER The buyers of this approximately 1,400-square-foot two-bedroom apartment are a married couple who live in Australia. The husband is the CEO of Adelaide Bank in Adelaide, Australia. The wife does a lot of charity work and is American-born.After meeting in Washington, D.C., they moved to Australia, where they currently have a home in Adelaide, as well as a beach house in southern Australia. “They were just looking for a third home,” Jacqueline Regante of Bellmarc, who represented the buyers, said.”Eventually he will retire and she will have place closer to her family and friends.”

Ms. Regante said the couple travel extensively and come to New York about four times a year for pleasure. They plan to re-renovate the bathrooms. The husband hopes the 14thfloor apartment will be ready for moving in by October, since he plans to celebrate his 60th birthday in New York.

Ms. Regante said the couple really liked the space of the apartment and the location at 58th street. “It’s a big, spacious, bright apartment,” Ms. Regante said.”It’s also large enough to accommodate one of their sons — they have two — if they were there at the same time.”

The sellers are a young married couple who just had twins and are moving to a larger apartment in the city.

GREENWICH VILLAGE

7 E. 14th St.

One-bedroom co-op

Asking price: $670,000

Selling price: $675,000

Time on market: 4 weeks

CUSTOM MADE The seller, a young bride-to-be, had customized this one-bedroom apartment “all for herself,” Ivana Tagliamonte of Halstead, who represented the seller, said. “She had built a brand-new designer kitchen with high-end appliances and glass cabinets, and a new marble and stone bath,” Ms. Tagliamonte said. However, her impending marriage has relocated her to Scarsdale, N.Y.

The buyer is a young physician moving to New York from Washington, D.C. He is looking to set up a practice in the city and liked the look of the apartment.

The renovations to the 720-squarefoot East Village apartment have been “spectacular.” The “spacious floor plan” allows for the huge closets, including a walk-in, and the entire apartment has just been painted. With a view facing south, the place can get flooded with light. “It allows for lots of light and tons of sun,” Ms. Tagliamonte said.