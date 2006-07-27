Done Deals

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CHELSEA

252 Seventh Ave.

One-bedroom condo

Asking price: $1.38 million

Selling price: $1.35 million

Time on market: 2 months

JETSON APARTMENT “It feels like walking into the Jetsons’ place,” Linda Gertler of Corcoran, who represented the sellers, said. The spacious 1,055 square foot apartment is located in the Chelsea Mercantile.

The architect, Daniel Wedlick, designed this newly renovated loft apartment. Ms. Gertler described the high ceilings as going “up in a wave” and reach up to 12 feet in the living room. There is a built-in surround sound entertainment center, an open kitchen with granite countertops, a French limestone bathroom, and a bedroom with a custom-made bed and walk-in closet. The apartment faces north and gets good sunlight.

Ms. Gertler said that the sellers, two bankers, are currently still in the place, renting from the buyers, as they wait for their new place to be fully completed. Ms. Gertler said the sellers wanted to move to a larger place near Union Square Park.

The buyers, one of whom is an architect, is from the South. They are planning on making this apartment their retirement home.

UPPER EAST SIDE

166 E. 61th St.

Two-bedroom co-op

Asking price: $995,000

Selling price: $995,000

Time on market: 4 months

PENTHOUSE VIEWS The couple selling this penthouse apartment, located close to Gramercy Park and Madison Square Park, were “extremely upset” about the fact that they “had to sell,” Andia Smull of Bellmarc, who represented the sellers, said. The husband is a doctor and has to relocate for work.

They had recently finished renovating the 1,150-square-feet apartment, adding a kitchen with brand new appliances, marble bathrooms, and new hardwood floors. Their two-bedroom apartment also has a “large dining area,” which can be converted into a third bedroom.

The size of the dining room seemed to attract the buyers, Ms. Smull said. “It meant that they could fit their massive dining room table,” she said. The family moving in is a newlywed couple, along with the husband’s mother.

The apartment is on the top floor of the 26-story building and has eastern facing panoramic views from the balcony. The apartment complex also offers a roof-deck, a swimming pool, and a health club.

GRAMERCY AREA

50 Lexington Ave.

Two-bedroom cond-op

Asking price: $1.15 million

Selling price: $1.08 million

Time on market: 8 weeks

HAPPY PLACE The best way to describe this place is as a “very happy apartment,” Richard Silverman of Bellmarc, who represented the sellers, said.

Mr. Silverman said the sellers, a dentist and a professional business woman, had been there for 10 years but had decided to move to a “bigger, more elaborate place.”The buyers, both computer technicians, were attracted to the “upbeat and cheerful” nature of this 1,400-square-feet apartment.

What makes the place “so happy,” Mr. Silverman said is its three open exposures to the east, west, and north. “You get the sunlight in the morning from the east and then the sunset light from the west in the late afternoon,” he said. Windows in both the kitchen and the bathroom also add further exposure to natural light.

The spacious apartment also boasts a large living room with an oversized dining area, hardwood floors, and many closets. One of the other attractions about this apartment is its location — Midtown shopping, Upper East Side restaurants, and lots of parking garages. The building has also been newly renovated and has a common roof-deck.

UPPER WEST SIDE

251 W. 70th St.

Two-bedroom co-op

Asking price: $625,000

Selling price: $670,000

Time on market: 10 weeks

JERRY’S BLOCK Being in the entertainment industry, both the buyers and the sellers were more than impressed by the fact that Jerry Garcia had lived on this street, Edward Herson of Halstead, who represented the sellers, said.

Mr. Herson had originally sold the small two-bedroom apartment to the current sellers in 1998. The couple have since had a child and bought a house in Mount Clare, N.J.They are both involved in Internet and online advertising.

“The buyers, a young married couple two years out of college, are likewise in the media industry and so they knew the same people,” Mr. Heron said. On seeing the apartment, the couple “loved” the place. “They saw the seller’s tastes in movies and music and felt a really good vibe,”he said.They also found that it was a great place to “raise a family.”

The 800-square-foot apartment is located in a classic, turn of the century brownstone. It faces north/south and has 10-foot ceilings and exposed brick walls. A wood-burning fireplace provides for great conversation on “cozy, cool nights,” while an “exclusive, private”rooftop garden is ideal for the warm summer nights.