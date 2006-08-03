Done Deals

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MIDTOWN EAST

250 E. 40th St.

One-bedroom condo

Asking price: $515,000

Selling price: $515,000

Time on market: 1 week

QUICK TURNAROUND Look carefully off the balcony of a just-sold apartment at 250 E. 40th St. and you can see a sliver of a view of the East River, a broker at Corcoran, Stephanie Olivero, said. Originally a studio, a previous owner added a wall for more privacy, making the unit a one-bedroom. The property has a space with a passthrough kitchen and a quaint dining area, Ms. Olivero said.

Pearl Yow of Bellmarc, who represented the buyer, said her client was particularly concerned about having a living space with a bathroom close to the common area. And Ms. Olivero noted that the building was among the first full-service condominiums established in the late 1980s — complete with a concierge, doorman, and health club.

The sellers, a couple in their late 30s, lived at the 40th Street property for about six years until they decided to upgrade, moving to a newly constructed building uptown. The buyer is a recent graduate of New York University who works in banking. The 20-something bought the apartment — in the fastest closing Ms. Olivero said she had ever experienced — with the help of his mother.

UPPER WEST SIDE

120 Riverside Blvd.

Two-bedroom condo

Asking price: $1.95 million

Selling price: $1.6 million

Time on market: 15 months

LANDMARK VIEW The buyer of this 1,343-square-foot condo had just days left to pick a property to complete a 1031 exchange and avoid the capital-gains tax, and the dazzling view of the George Washington Bridge and the river won over the Italian investor.

“He loved the neighborhood,” the broker, Ilan Bracha of Prudential Douglas Elliman, said. “It’s a landmark view, so it won’t change. It’s amazing.”

Mr. Bracha said he has sold hundreds of properties in the area, which is blocks from Broadway and is “the beginning of a new neighborhood,” teeming with families. And the building has a fitness center, indoor pool, and sauna, in addition to conference and party rooms that residents can reserve. The unit itself is a great space for watching the sunset, the broker said.

The seller was a middle-aged jeweler, Mr. Bracha said.

CARROLL GARDENS

492 Henry St.

Studio condo

Asking price: $392,000

Selling price: $315,000

Time on market: 14 weeks

CALM TRANSACTION Everything about the sale of 492 Henry St. was tranquil, one of the brokers involved said. The apartment’s long hallway is covered with plant life and opened up by a wall of windows, and the interior is painted in soft whites, browns, and pastels. Even its buyer exuded tranquility.

“You feel like you’re entering a greenhouse,” the seller’s broker, Andrew Friedman of Halstead, said. The property combines former factory buildings and a row house.

The buyer, who had lived around the corner on Cheever Place, works as an administrator at a Montessori school. She decided she liked the amount of space and wanted to stay in the neighborhood. The deal took two months and, Mr. Friedman said, the buyer was one of the most easygoing he’s dealt with.The seller moved, he said, shortly after he got married.