Done Deals

MURRAY HILL

245 E. 35th St.

One-bedroom co-op

Asking price: $429,000

Selling price: $429,000

Time on market: 3 months

NEWLYWED PAD Choosing a first home is never easy for a couple, and things can become even more complicated when their wedding date overlaps with the hunt. But after two newlyweds in their 20s who work in finance toured different properties citywide, they returned to one of the first buildings they looked at: 245 E. 35th St. The avant-garde neighborhood and development helped sell them, the broker who represented the buyer, Hagay Azoulay of Prudential Douglas Elliman, said. With a partial view of the river, the Murray Hill location comes with a renovated courtyard, finished roof access, and a live-in superintendent, and porter. The couple plans to open up the space. “What is also nice about it is, it’s a quiet street,” Mr. Azoulay said. Still, it’s a two-way street, which makes travel and delivery easy. The seller, also in his 20s, sold the apartment and relocated to the South.

MIDTOWN WEST

301 W. 57th St.

Two-bedroom condo

Asking price: $2.4 million

Selling price: $2.55 million

Time on market: 3 months

STUNNING VIEW tare at a postcard of the city at just the right angle and maybe one can begin to appreciate the vast, panoramic views with which an apartment on the 49th floor of 301 W. 57th St.offers — the greenery of Central Park, the majesty of the Hudson River, and the skyscrapers that scream trademark Gotham. However, this postcardcome-to-life costs a little more than $2.5 million. “It’s really all about the views,” Terry Lamb of Halstead, who represented the seller, said. And that’s just the upstairs. The 1,455-square-foot corner apartment, with two split bedrooms and marble bathrooms with a Jacuzzi tub, comes with an installed washer and dryer. The building, built in 1987, includes 24-hour doorman and concierge service, a health club, pool, and roof garden. After multiple bids, the space was sold to a couple who wanted a second home in the city while maintaining their property on Long Island, Ms. Lamb said.