Done Deals

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TRIBECA

16 Hudson St.

Five-bedroom co-op

Asking price: $3.295 million

Selling price: $3.215 million

Time on market: 2 months

CHILD’S PLAY Family-friendly is the key word at this 3,000-square-foot coop. “Instead of a laundry closet, there’s a laundry room,” said Brown Harris Stevens broker Paddington Zwigard, who represented the seller. Other features include a full-time superintendent and an outdoor roof deck, but Ms. Zwigard, who tended to show the property to those with at least two children, mentions a point that may be of value only to the youngest of residents: “There are so many families in the building, so there are built-in play dates.”

SOHO

505 Greenwich St.

Three-bedroom condo

Asking price: $3.4 million

Selling price: $2.995 million

Time on market: 3 months

EASY SELL “There was something wrong with every apartment we saw, except for this apartment,” Prudential Douglas Elliman broker Sharon Nussbaum, who represented the buyer, said. For a week straight, she had showed 13-15 properties a day, to a young couple who had relocated from San Francisco. In this 2,404 square-foot place with 3.5 bathrooms, however, the two lawyers found a place perfect enough to call home.

EAST VILLAGE

225 Central Park West

Three-bedroom co-op

Asking price: $3.375 million

Selling price: $4 million

Time on market: 4 months

DOUBLE DUTY “What makes this home exceptional is its generous scale, its stellar renovation, and its dead-on, Eastern exposure of Central Park’s tree-tops,” Brian Lewis, senior vice president of Halstead, who represented the seller, said. Tree-top views were only one of the perks of this 2,300-square-foot co-op, which features an eat-in chef’s kitchen, dining room, two separate living wings, and is part of a building with a 24-hour doorman, roof deck, and laundry room.

But these amenities didn’t translate into immediate results. “We had gone into contract, but didn’t close,” says broker Kim Lindsay, who sold the property with Mr. Lewis. But the second time was a charm, and the eventual buyers were a young couple with two kids, said Ms. Lindsay.

“Opportunities like this knock only occasionally — the buyers who answered this call are very fortunate to make this their home,” says Mr. Lewis. The buyers, a young couple with two kids, apparently agree: “They’re duplexing,” says Ms. Lindsay, and have just purchased the apartment upstairs.

LOWER EAST SIDE

540 Grand St.

Two-bedroom co-op

Asking price: $650,000

Selling price: $650,000

Time on market: 1 week

BUYER’S REMORSE The woman who bought this renovated apartment was certainly no stranger to it. She had turned it down last fall when it was listed at $600,000, said Dennis Feldman, vice president of Corcoran, who represented the seller. When the property was listed the second time around, she made an offer within a day, said Mr. Feldman.

Aside from a new owner, the 900-square-foot co-op also boasts hardwood floors, a windowed eat-in kitchen, and a private garden. Adding to its charm, said Mr. Feldman, is that the property is located in “the only sizable pre-war building in the area.”

RIVERDALE

4601 Henry Hudson Parkway

Two-bedroom co-op

Asking price: $599,000

Selling price: $550,000

Time on market: 3 months

WESTCHESTER, ALMOST At 1,100 square feet, the outdoor deck is the same size as the two-bedroom co-op. “It’s really what sold the apartment,” said Halstead broker Daniel Wright, who represented the seller.

The buyers, two men in the academic and construction management fields, “were looking for something they couldn’t have in the city,” Mr. Wright said. That is what they discovered, for the two-story complex offers amenities rarely found within Manhattan’s borders: parking, a storage attic, and a place to grow tomatoes.