Done Deals

INWOOD

72 Park Terrace West

One-bedroom co-op

Asking price: $349,000

Selling price: $349,000

Time on market: 7 months

Broker Fred Levy of Halstead said he felt terrible when a Riverdale coop board rejected one of his clients, an older couple hoping to buy a new apartment. “They thought they did very well,” Mr. Levy said. Less than three days later, the couple — she works for an entertainment manager and he is a retired singing coach — found another home: a one-bedroom apartment in an eight-story coop in Inwood. Overlooking an eclectic rock garden, the pre-war, secondfloor space built in 1939 has original hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen, as well art deco archways and a large extra room suitable for latenight computer use or quiet study. When they’re not studying, the couple can party on a finished common roof, complete with a lounging area. Two Subway lines and an express-bus route are nearby, along with a superintendent who lives in the building.

UPPER EAST SIDE

531 E. 88th St.

Two-bedroom co-op

Asking price: $822,000

Selling price: $820,000

Time on market: 3 months

Almost half the square footage of a recently sold apartment at 531 E. 88th St. is a patio terrace. “How many 421-square-foot patios have you seen in Manhattan?” the broker, Dan Danielli of Halstead, asked. “It really is like living in the ‘burbs.” Just a few steps from Gracie Mansion and Carl Schurz Park, the property might be about as close to the countryside one can get on the Upper East Side. It wasn’t always that way. When the selling couple — who has since moved to TriBeCa — bought the 88th Street apartment nearly three years ago, it was a “wreck,” Mr. Danielli said, and the wife, an interior decorator, spent upward of $150,000 un-wrecking it: skimcoating the ceilings, putting down new floors, installing marble bathrooms and stainless steel appliances and generally fixing up the place. The buyer, a newly engaged lawyer in her 20s, works for Bryan Cave.

UPPER WEST SIDE

120 Riverside Blvd.

One-bedroom condo

Asking price: $1.25 million

Selling price: $1.2 million

Time on market: 4 1/2 months

When an economic panic swept America in 1893, hundreds of destitute New Yorkers got scenic views of the water by migrating to the northern fringes of Manhattan and setting up wooden shacks near what became Riverside Drive. More than a century later, Donald Trump’s Trump Place, along a six-block road he created, provides similar river views, albeit for more fortunate New Yorkers at a much heftier price tag.With floor-to-ceiling windows that look out onto the Hudson River, 15F is a corner apartment in a luxury building with a fitness club, sauna, roof deck, party room and children’s playroom that couldn’t be a better metaphor for the gentrification of New York’s old, gritty neighborhoods. The full-service building, is “very, very good,” a broker who represented the seller, Ilan Bracha of Halstead, said.