Done Deals

UPPER WEST SIDE

215 W. 92nd St.

One-bedroom co-op

Asking price: $649,000

Selling price: $645,000

Time on market: 4 months

Although many of the apartments on the Upper West Side are pre-war buildings, not all of them retain their original details. Apartment 8C still has a quaint look. “It has a lot of charm to it,” the broker who represented the seller, Victoria Matus of Halstead Property, said.

Visitors will enjoy a classic layout with an entrance foyer with double windows in the living room and master bedroom facing west over Broadway, just blocks from local transportation. The seller, an art historian who specializes in modern British painting at Columbia University, decided to sell the apartment and move back to England. She sold the apartment to a woman in her 30s who works for a hedge fund and moved from a rental apartment on the West Side.

NOLITA

199 Bowery

Two-bedroom condo

Asking price: $825,000

Selling price: $825,000

Time on market: 9 days

The recent New York University graduate from New Orleans who will be living in this two-bedroom penthouse apartment got a gift of sorts from her parents for her first week of law school: a million-dollar apartment in Nolita they helped her buy. It was a double-edged gift, though, because the deal’s closing and her move to the condo coincided with her first week at Fordham University. “It was a very hectic week for her,”the broker who represented the buyer, Lawrence Lee of the Bracha Group at Prudential Douglas Elliman, said. Built in 2002, the building has more than five-dozen units, a 24- hour doorman, as well as a washer and dryer, marble baths and stainless steel appliances in each apartment. The building’s management plans to build a small gym on the premises.The apartment is the largest in the building, Mr. Lee said, and the south and west exposures face open cityscape. The buyer’s parents hope to use the second bedroom for the tenant’s brother when he visits from Shanghai.

CHELSEA

135 W. 16th St.

Two-bedroom condo

Asking price: $1.1 million

Selling price: $1.08 million

Time on market: 3 months

Perhaps it’s fitting that the person who bought an apartment that came with some $15,000 of improvements, like built-in cabinetry in the kitchen and other rooms, is a restaurant owner and chef. With views of other pre-war buildings across 16th Street, the apartment sold during one of the first open houses that the broker, Ina Fine of Bellmarc, held for Apartment 18. The apartment has one bathroom, which is accessible from both bedrooms.The sellers, a couple in their 30s with a young daughter, decided to move to a rental building on the West Side after living in the Chelsea apartment for several years.