Done Deals

UPPER WEST SIDE

110 Riverside Drive

One-bedroom co-op

Square footage: 1,173

Asking price: $859,900

Selling price: $875,000

Time on market: about 1 month

HOMECOMING After a near-decadelong hiatus, one couple decided they wanted to return to the place they had called home in the 1990s: the building at 110 Riverside. “They loved the building,” Karen Kelley of the Corcoran Group said of the couple. (He’s an accountant; she’s an administrator at the Met museum.) “They had a lovely apartment, but they really missed the building. They’re so happy to be back.” This time, their one-bedroom co-op — at more than 1,150 square feet — features a pristine kitchen, high ceilings, new hardwood floors, and views from the living room overlooking Riverside Park. After taking in the views, the couple will be able to retire to what Ms. Kelley said is an “unusually large” master bedroom. The building has a doorman, concierge, gym, and playroom. “It’s what we call on the Upper West Side a whiteglove building,” Ms. Kelley said.

THEATER DISTRICT

350 W. 42nd St.

Two-bedroom condo

Square Footage: 1,349

Asking price: $1.65 million

Selling price: $1.65 million

Time on market: 3 months

GLASS HOUSES To sell a unit in the 60-story, glass-enclosed Orion to his clients, broker Brian Lewis of Halstead Property likened this building near the Port Authority bus terminal to a luxury hotel — “but better.” “It’s like living in the Four Seasons Hotel,” Mr. Lewis said. The buyers will be among the first people to live in the building. What resembles hotel service is that breakfast is served every morning to Orion residents, who enjoy concierge service and a three-story amenity suite. Upstairs, residents, and guests get unobstructed views of the Hudson River, the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty, as well as points south, east and west. The apartment has designer limestone baths and a washer and dryer. The buyer, who recently relocated from the West Coast with his partner, works for a major entertainment conglomerate. The media mogul isn’t the only one who has a new apartment at the Orion: Mr. Lewis, the Halstead broker, also recently decided he wanted a unit in the building and bought one.

MEATPACKING DISTRICT

99 Jane St.

Two-bedroom condo

Square Footage: 1,344

Asking price: $2.149 millions

Selling price: $2.025 millions

Time on market: about 3 month

GREEN ACCOUNTING Between a terrace that spans almost the entire length of the apartment and a chef’s kitchen with stainless steel appliances and cherry wood cabinets, the single PricewaterhouseCoopers executive who recently bought a condo at 99 Jane Street might have trouble deciding whether he wants to spend his time at home inside or outside. Either way, views of a garden and the cobblestone streets of the West Village are just steps away. Nearby, the buyer will find Hudson River Park and other shops and amenities. “It’s a beautiful, traditional apartment,” one of the brokers involved in the sale, Christine Brozdowski Harste of the Corcoran Group, said. The building has two gardens, one outside, and another in the back just for tenants.