Done Deals

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

UPPER WEST SIDE

258 Riverside Drive

Three-bedroom co-op

Square footage: 1,600

Asking price: $1.33 million

Selling price: $1.31 million

Time on market: 55 weeks

FIRST-FLOOR SHOWING Real estate brokers often have trouble selling first-floor apartments in Manhattan, said Bellmarc Realty broker Lew Schneider, but for one of his clients, the first floor couldn’t be a better landing. “This particular family was totally okay with a first-floor apartment,” Mr. Schneider said, explaining that they “come and go a lot” to their weekend home several hours upstate bringing and taking bikes and other miscellanea. They’ll have plenty of room: A previous owner renovated and swallowed up a neighboring apartment to create a humongous space. The children of this senior executive of Sony and his homemaker wife share a bathroom, but that’s about all. The children each have their own sizable bedrooms in the new apartment. The building, built almost a century ago, is situated on a block that has a slight upward slope, keeping traffic at a minimum for this middle-aged couple. “They were West Side people,” Mr. Schneider said. “Some are, some aren’t.”

UPPER EAST SIDE

245 E. 87th St.

Three-bedroom co-op

Square footage: 2,200

Asking price: $2.95 million

Selling price: $2.7 million

Time on market: 10 weeks

DR. PENTHOUSE Some apartments have wall-to-wall carpeting. This one almost has wall-to-wall balconies with views in all directions. No wonder it stayed on the market for just 10 weeks, a broker from Halstead Property, Michael Spodek, said. “When you’re out on the balcony, you have an open view south, east and north,” he said. This penthouse takes up an entire floor. The living and dining rooms open into a handsome library. “It’s fantastic for entertaining,” Mr. Spodek said. When the occupants aren’t entertaining, they’ll be able to retire to an entirely separate bedroom wing, with a master bedroom the size of two rooms. The buyer is a physician who has several children, and the seller is a middle-aged businessman.

UPPER WEST SIDE

11 Riverside Drive

One-bedroom co-op

Square footage: 900

Asking price: $1.2 million

Selling price: $1.25 million

Time on market: 6 weeks

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS Two’s company, and three — well, three (or more) are downstairs in a studio apartment the buyer of this penthouse apartment owns as well. The penthouse they bought has “killer views,” a broker, Bob Mazzola of the Corcoran Group, said, but it has only a single bathroom. Some people may have opted not to buy the apartment because of the bathroom situation, he said, but the couple that bought the place already lived in the building — several floors downstairs in a studio. The buyers, physicians who are married to each other, lived several floors from the sellers in the studio, but they weren’t well acquainted, Mr. Mazzola said. They’re keeping both apartments—in addition to a home on the East End of Long Island. The apartment itself has river views in the living room and bedroom, along with an entire wall of sliding-glass doors.