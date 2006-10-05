Done Deals

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MIDTOWN EAST

250 E. 53rd St.

Two-bedroom condo

Square Footage: 1,578

Asking price: $1.9 million

Selling price: $1.9 million

Time on market: 6 months

YEN FOR LUXURY It’s amazing what one block can do. The owner of a chain of Japanese restaurants throughout the city already had an apartment on 54th Street, but it was an older building — not one with “super luxury” amenities, as her broker, Century 21 NY Metro’s Sherri Shang, called 250 East 53rd St. “Super luxury” means full service, opulent concierge, and pristine living quarters in a 34-story building. With two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms and close to 1,600 square feet, this southwest-facing apartment satisfies. “My client wants this luxury,” Ms. Shrang said.

MURRAY HILL

264 Lexington Ave.

Four-bedroom co-op

Square Footage: 1,600

Asking price: $1.5 million

Selling price: $1.43 million

Time on market: 31 weeks

FAMILYLAND Years and years ago, the stretch of streets north of Gramercy Park and south of Midtown proper proved a hard sell for the real estate brokers of Gotham. “Murray Hill used to be this no-man’s land,” a Corcoran Group realtor, Gabriella Winter, said. Now, with even parts of Queens becoming Manhattan East, Ms. Winter said she was surprised at how family-friendly Murray Hill has become. Indeed, she said, a friendly family bought this ninth-floor symmetrical apartment that’s really two apartments in one. This apartment is like a Doublemint Gum commercial — albeit with views of the Empire State Building. The rooms are in duplicate because a previous owner had combined two apartments into one. With good schools, Ms. Winter said, “These are very appealing things when you’re talking about a family, which this apartment is perfect for.”

MIDTOWN EAST

245 E. 54th St.

Two-bedroom co-op

Square Footage: 1,200

Asking price: $960,000

Selling price: $925,000

Time on market: 2 weeks

SPACEY MIDTOWN Part of the appeal of this 20th floor apartment for the couple who bought it were its two bathrooms — so both husband and wife can get ready for work in the morning. They work right in Midtown, so the walk to work won’t be long. “It had the biggest master bedroom I’ve ever seen,” one of the brokers in the transaction, Rita Friedman of Bellmarc Realty, said. And guests who are staying with the couple will have plenty of privacy, Ms. Friedman said, because the bedrooms are far apart. Aside from lavish closet space, sunny exposures, and a separate dining area, this corner apartment’s sale price at a little less than a million dollars means the buyers avoided the ‘mansion tax’ and got a 1,200 square-foot apartment.