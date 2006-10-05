The New York Sun

Freddie Mac Sees First Half Net Of $2.7 Billion

Dow Jones Newswires
Freddie Mac, the buyer of residential mortgages and mortgage-related securities, estimates first-half net income was $2.7 billion, as it benefited significantly from mark-to-market gains recorded for its guarantee asset and derivatives, as interest rates increased during the first half of the year.

Given the reversal of interest rates of around a half percentage point since June 30, management expects to report a significant reversal of these mark-to-market gains in the company’s third quarter results.

Through August 2006, its credit guarantee portfolio rose 11% to about $1.4 trillion.

The company added it is continuing on a plan to strengthen its controls and systems.

