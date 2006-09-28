Futuristic Appliances Await Those Who Can Afford Them

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Summertime may make for easy living, but some designers hope to make that a reality year-round, judging from products unveiled at a recent meeting of the Luxury Home Alliance, an association of interior home designers.

With three pushes of a button, it’s possible to reveal a television set embedded inside an ordinary-looking mirror, turn on a set of invisible loudspeakers, and even have an espresso machine clean itself.

In an era where gadgets that haven’t yet been released can still be two steps away from facing obsolescence, these home-entertainment products remain ahead of the curve.

Welcome to the future of home entertainment. Comfort is only one button away — if you have the cash to pay for all of it.

And in the case of Bang and Olufsen, it might only be one remote control away. The company’s audio-visual products run the gamut from complete stereo systems to home-theater complexes, but every single one can be operated with the same remote control, according to the managing director of Bang and Olufsen Retail East, Marc Chelnik.

The process of brewing coffee, which currently involves knowing how to differentiate between slots for water and grinds, has been simplified even further with the Krups XP7230 espresso machine. Available for $1,000, the contraption grinds, brews, and cleans itself; those in dire need of caffeine can have a cup in hand within 60 seconds.

For the Manhattanite whose apartment is only slightly larger than a coffee maker, a bevy of new products conserve space without limiting function. Philips’ MiraVision disguises itself as an ornamental mirror, but actually contains a television between the sheets of glass. The dual-function machine can be used in four ways: as a mirror, aTV, in split-screen mode, and since it has a VGA port, also as a computer monitor. For a more colorful presence, the company’s AmbiLamp table changes color according to the type of music played in the room.

Like a television set, loudspeakers also have the potential to be cumbersome and unseemly, but not if plastered into a wall. Among the innovations presented at the Luxury Home Alliance meeting was SH Acoustics’ Concertino system, a system that is custom-designed to improve the acoustics of any room and to enhance performances of live musicians.

“Your eyes will tell you that you’re in a room, but your ears will tell you that you’re in Carnegie Hall,” the president of SH Acoustics, Stephen Haas, said. With a mixture of inconspicuous microphones, loudspeaker panels that can be installed inside walls, and a central unit that processes the sounds in real time, owners can presented with up to 30,000 preset options for one room. The sound in one half might vary from a spot that is mere feet away, or each corner of the room could be set to have a different echo or reverberation level.

The acoustic needs for an outdoor event can be met as well. “We don’t need the floors, walls, or ceilings” to create high-quality sound, Mr. Haas said. The base fee for designing, engineering, fine-tuning, and installing such a system begins at $80,000 and can easily rise well into six-figures.

A more visually-oriented approach towards leisure activities might involve the creation of a custom-designed home theater. Theo Kalomirakis Theaters, whose clients include film critic Roger Ebert, athlete Randy Johnson, and actors Eddie Murphy and Kelsey Grammer, can create anything from an Egyptian-themed screening room (complete with pharaoh statues) to a Broadway-type stage with an accompanying costume room. “Regardless of the room, we’re looking to create an experience,” project manager Thomas Salazar said at the Luxury Home Alliance meeting.

For a 14-by-20 foot room, the starting price might be $150,000 for design, installation, and equipment, according to the company’s vice president of sales and marketing, James Theobald.

Whether hidden away behind a wall or encompassing an entire room, the newest wave of home-entertainment electronics is unified by one factor: “The difference is the imagination,” the Luxury Home Alliance co-founder and Chairman, Stephen Nobel, said. “It’s the art of possibility.”