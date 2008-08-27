The New York Sun

Got Built-Ins? 136 E. 80th St.

JILL PRILUCK
136 E. 80th St. Between Park and Lexington avenues

$11.95 million

Annual Taxes: $28,822

Broker: Kirk Henckels/Stribling

This Upper East Side brick and limestone townhouse contains a library with original chestnut walls and bookshelves; a parlor with a built-in marble wet bar, and a kitchen with a banquette. Like the second bedroom on the top floor, the garden-level family room, which has access to the outdoor space, also contains built-in bookshelves. The living room features bay windows and French doors that open onto a rear terrace, which overlooks the garden. The master suite has two walk-in closets, a dressing room, study, and bath finished in Jerusalem stone. There is also a foyer, dining room, third bedroom, two baths, and a powder room. Restored and updated, the four-floor property, about 3,800 square feet, also has inlaid oak floors, crown moldings, five fireplaces (two are wood-burning), and three skylights, among other details.

