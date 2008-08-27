Got Built-Ins? 136 E. 80th St.

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

136 E. 80th St. Between Park and Lexington avenues

$11.95 million



Annual Taxes: $28,822

Broker: Kirk Henckels/Stribling

This Upper East Side brick and limestone townhouse contains a library with original chestnut walls and bookshelves; a parlor with a built-in marble wet bar, and a kitchen with a banquette. Like the second bedroom on the top floor, the garden-level family room, which has access to the outdoor space, also contains built-in bookshelves. The living room features bay windows and French doors that open onto a rear terrace, which overlooks the garden. The master suite has two walk-in closets, a dressing room, study, and bath finished in Jerusalem stone. There is also a foyer, dining room, third bedroom, two baths, and a powder room. Restored and updated, the four-floor property, about 3,800 square feet, also has inlaid oak floors, crown moldings, five fireplaces (two are wood-burning), and three skylights, among other details.