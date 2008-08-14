The New York Sun

Join
National

Houses for Sale at Sylvan Terrace

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
LUCY COHEN BLATTER
LUCY COHEN BLATTER

The Jumel Terrace Historic District is a four-block radius in which prices are 20% higher than surrounding areas, a broker at Prudential Douglas Elliman who has sold five houses on the block and is handling the sale of 12 Sylvan Terrace, Todd Stevens, said. The area recently got a celebrity boost when the R&B singer Alicia Keys bought her mother a house nearby that once belonged to the actor and singer Paul Robeson.

RELATED: A Colonial Oasis in Upper Manhattan.

Two houses are currently on the market at Sylvan Terrace:

12 Sylvan Terrace

This newly renovated three-story house’s ground floor has a separate entrance and its own kitchen, making it an ideal space for a nanny or a rental apartment. The top floor features two bedrooms with 13-foot ceilings and built-in loft areas. The main kitchen features Leicht cabinetry, a Liebherr refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, and a Siemens oven. There are bathrooms on every floor, as well as a 200-square-foot terrace on the parlor floor. It has been on the market for almost six months. Asking price is $1.15 million. The sale is being handled by Prudential Douglas Elliman.

11 Sylvan Terrace

This six-room house has outdoor space on both the ground and parlor floors, and a bathroom on every floor. The kitchen has an adjoining formal dining room. Completely restored about 30 years ago, it needs some work. It has been on the market for five months. Asking price is $1.2 million, but the seller is flexible. The sale is being handled by Sotheby’s.

LUCY COHEN BLATTER
LUCY COHEN BLATTER

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use