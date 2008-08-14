Houses for Sale at Sylvan Terrace

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The Jumel Terrace Historic District is a four-block radius in which prices are 20% higher than surrounding areas, a broker at Prudential Douglas Elliman who has sold five houses on the block and is handling the sale of 12 Sylvan Terrace, Todd Stevens, said. The area recently got a celebrity boost when the R&B singer Alicia Keys bought her mother a house nearby that once belonged to the actor and singer Paul Robeson.

Two houses are currently on the market at Sylvan Terrace:

12 Sylvan Terrace

This newly renovated three-story house’s ground floor has a separate entrance and its own kitchen, making it an ideal space for a nanny or a rental apartment. The top floor features two bedrooms with 13-foot ceilings and built-in loft areas. The main kitchen features Leicht cabinetry, a Liebherr refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, and a Siemens oven. There are bathrooms on every floor, as well as a 200-square-foot terrace on the parlor floor. It has been on the market for almost six months. Asking price is $1.15 million. The sale is being handled by Prudential Douglas Elliman.

11 Sylvan Terrace

This six-room house has outdoor space on both the ground and parlor floors, and a bathroom on every floor. The kitchen has an adjoining formal dining room. Completely restored about 30 years ago, it needs some work. It has been on the market for five months. Asking price is $1.2 million, but the seller is flexible. The sale is being handled by Sotheby’s.