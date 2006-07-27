Living Large, Living Jade: State-of-the-Art Design on the West Side

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

On a gritty block of West 19th Street sits a portal to another world. Well, at least another lifestyle. The disco ball hanging above the doorman gives it all away: This is the Jade, a converted residential building hiding 57 condos marketed to those who want to be Jade Jagger — or to live like her.

The who’s who of this building reads like a long list of movie credits, but it’s ultimately quite simple: This building is all about Ms. Jagger, who, in addition to being rock royalty, is now a brand. The central marketing idea is that this residence allows people to live her brand. Or as the promotional brochure urges in languid, curvaceous script: “Live Jade Jagger Style.”

Ms. Jagger has made a career for herself as a designer of jewelry and other items. For this project, she and her design partner, Tom Bartlett, teamed up with an international design firm, Yoo, run by John Hitchcox and Philippe Stark. The architecture firm Perkins Eastman turned the vision into reality, and the Copper Group constructed the building. The campaign and strategy to sell the apartments — ranging in price from $500,000 for a small studio to $3.7 million for a three-bedroom penthouse duplex — was developed by Michael Shvo of the real estate marketing firm Shvo (which also brought Armani to 20 Pine St.). In most circumstances, the who-did-what of a building is not exactly a selling point. Here, the enterprise is so aggressive in carving out new territory that the players do matter.

In pure design terms, the Jade is hard to resist. The model apartment has a loft feel, with 13-foot ceilings, blond wood floors, and furniture selected by the collaboration known as Jade Jagger for Yoo. The central allure is the supremely modern “pod,” a tall, shiny square that sits in the middle of the apartment and contains life’s necessities: kitchen, bathroom, closets, and washer and dryer. The pod can be closed so that all of these inconvenient truths are smoothly hidden from view.

As difficult as it may be to imagine having a giant metal box in the middle of your place, the pod is nifty. “If you look around nationally or internationally, this is a small project, but it’s revolutionary,” the design principal of Perkins Eastman, Eran Chen, said.

He does acknowledge that the pod is not for everyone. “We wouldn’t design apartments like that on the Upper West Side,” Mr. Chen said. “This is for a user who is budget conscious, but also very design conscious — who is not necessarily into huge kitchens with islands.”

Indeed, though the kitchen comes with top-quality appliances, it is typically Manhattan: miniscule. This is a space for chopping some parsley onto your take-out entrées. “It’s very comparable to studios and one-bedrooms,” he said. “It’s not oversized, but its not undersized.”

Same goes for the closet space.With closets this size, you definitely need a second house. The bathroom, however, provides little cause for quibbles; the clean, modern lines make it look pretty much magazine-perfect.

In the design of the pod and the common spaces on the rooftop, the project finds its aesthetic link to the jet-set aura of Ms. Jagger. She’s London, New York, and Ibiza, too. “She has the perfect mix of funky and sophisticated, practical and fashionable,” the sales brochure says, quoting Vogue magazine.

The pod, prospective buyers are encouraged to think, is just as versatile as Jade. Owners can choose from four different color schemes, all of which have names that end in “o”: the Aristo pod is silver on the outside, white and beige on the inside; the Luxo exterior is gold, and the interior is white and bright yellow; the Boho has a stone color for the outside with blue and purple accents on the inside, and the Baroco is all drama — black on the outside, and a sexy red and black on the inside.

The roofdeck — which includes a sun deck with “soaking tubs” and reflecting pool, indoor lounging area, and gym — houses the amenities within two newly added floors to a building that had been 12 stories. The first added floor contains a gym, and the second is an indoor, common area: the Lapis Lounge. It’s all decidedly pan-Mediterranean, with a hint of North Africa in the gold lattice and tiled floors. Pass out in the lounge and you might wake to the suspicion that you’re in Dubai.

Stumble your way downstairs (past the disco ball) and onto sidewalk of 16 W. 19th St., though, and you’ll find yourself firmly in New York. Is this escapism worth buying into? Well, the apartments appear to be selling. Of the 57 to be available, 20 have been released for sale and 16 of those have been snapped up.

Mr. Shvo’s sales pitch and brochure at all times tap into Ms. Jagger as a fun, laid-back, and glamorous pal. “Her lifestyle is something that would fit with the buyer on 19th Street,” Mr. Shvo said. “When we design a sales experience, it’s important that the experience is tied into the project.We don’t believe in doing things in the traditional way — sitting around a glass table, handing them a couple of floor plans, and sending them on their way.”

For this project, a sales video is projected onto four screens; the screens form a cube in which the prospective buyer stands to watch the pitch. The video features Ms. Jagger (in several costume changes) talking about the concept and how her life inspired the overall design.The brochure was made to look like her journal; it includes photos of her, some copy written in what one assumes is her handwriting, and little messages “from” her about the neighborhood. There’s even a recipe (South American Fishcakes for Friends).

By the time I got through the whole “sales experience,” I felt like it would be pretty nice to be among those friends for whom Ms. Jagger makes fishcakes. Yes, I would like to “live Jade Jagger style,” flitting from Ibiza and London to New York. But I don’t. And I’m not sure I’d enjoy a daily reminder that I can’t.