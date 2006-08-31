Mortgage Applications Slip Lower

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The number of applications for mortgages dropped 0.9% last week as interest rates bounced off a five-month low, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported Wednesday.

The number of applications for home purchases fell 1.6% to the lowest number since November 2003.

Applications for refinancing an existing loan inched higher, to a five-month high.

Applications are down 22.4% from a year earlier, a reflection of the weaker real-estate market.

Loans to refinance existing mortgages accounted for 41.5% of total applications last week, up from 40.6% the week earlier. It’s the highest share for refinancings since February.

Adjustable-rate mortgage applications increased to 26.8% of total loans, up slightly from 26.4% the previous week.

The average rate for a 30-year fixedrate mortgage rose to 6.39% from 6.38%,a while the average for a 15-year fixed, a popular refinancing option, rose to 6.06% from 6.04%. The rate on a one-year ARM averaged 5.97%, up from 5.91%. Interest rates had fallen to the lowest since March the previous week.