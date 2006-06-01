N.Y. Developer Launches Improved Emergency System

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Since the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, one of the main concerns among firefighters and other first responders has been how to communicate better during catastrophes. Yesterday, a private company announced that it has taken a step in that direction.

The Durst Organization, a major developer that owns several mid-Manhattan high-rise office buildings, introduced its communications system for emergency first responders at its flagship 4 Times Square building, the home of Conde Nast Publications.

The system has been installed at all eight of Durst’s properties, and is being put into a ninth that is under construction.

The main component of the communications system is the wiring of highpowered repeater cables, which will allow the fire department commander at the scene of an emergency to be able to communicate more easily with firefighters spread throughout the building.

Many buildings have spots where traditional walkie-talkies do not work, such as in basements, on the roofs, and in elevators. The new repeater cables will allow them to work everywhere.

Durst’s director of broadcast communications, John Lyons, said the installation of the new technologies is 99% completed at 4 Times Square, and 80% done at most of the other buildings. He said Durst hopes to have all the systems running by the end of June. The Fire Department, EMS, and the Police Department will have to run compatibility tests before they can be connected.

One of the speakers at yesterday’s press conference was James Boyle, who has been an outspoken proponent of improving communications within the Fire Department ever since his son Michael, a firefighter, died in the North Tower on September 11. Mr. Boyle, a retired firefighter, told The New York Sun that he believes the reason so many firefighters died in the World Trade Center was because their walkietalkies were not working. He said he would like to see other real estate developers follow Durst’s lead.