Ode to Limestone: 11 E. 82nd St.

11 E. 82nd St.

Between Fifth and Madison avenues

$40 million

Approximate Annual Taxes: $95,000

Broker: Roger Erickson/Sotheby’s International Realty

This six-story, Upper East Side mansion, built in 1895, contains a Neo-classical limestone façade. About 11,500 square feet, the 25-foot-wide home has 14-foot-high ceilings, five marble mantels (the fireplaces are gas), exquisite ornamental moldings, and a wrought iron and brass staircase, among other details. The first floor has a marble and onyx foyer, newly renovated kitchen, adjacent breakfast room (with solarium windows), patio, and powder room. Upstairs is a butler’s kitchen, rear terrace, dining room, parlor, and living room (the floor, made of various woods, has a geometric, Russian-inspired pattern). The third floor contains the master suite, including a bedroom, library, two marble baths (one of them has three levels) and two dressing rooms. The fourth floor has four bedrooms, two baths, and a terrace, while the fifth floor contains family and game rooms, a bedroom, and bath. The top floor, reserved for staff, consists of two bedrooms, two baths, a kitchen, gym, terrace, and cedar closet. There is also an elevator.