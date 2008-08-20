The New York Sun

Join
National

Of Waterways and Parkways: One Main St., #5E

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
JILL PRILUCK
JILL PRILUCK

One Main St., #5E Between Plymouth and Water streets

$1.599 million

Common Charges:

$831

Monthly Taxes:

$125

Broker:

Karen Heyman/Sotheby’s

This one-bedroom condo in DUMBO has East River, Empire-Fulton Ferry State Park, bridge, and “waterfall” views from the living/dining room and the master suite. About 1,735 square feet, it has original beamed ceilings that reach 11-feet-high and oak floors in every room. It also contains an office, laundry/utility room, and half bath. The open kitchen has granite countertops (including an island) and stainless steel appliances, such as a Sub-Zero refrigerator and Bosch dishwasher. The unit, which has central air-conditioning, is in a full-service building with full-time doorman and concierge services, a gym, and common roof deck.

JILL PRILUCK
JILL PRILUCK

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use