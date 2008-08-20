Of Waterways and Parkways: One Main St., #5E

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

One Main St., #5E Between Plymouth and Water streets

$1.599 million

Common Charges:

$831

Monthly Taxes:

$125



Broker:

Karen Heyman/Sotheby’s

This one-bedroom condo in DUMBO has East River, Empire-Fulton Ferry State Park, bridge, and “waterfall” views from the living/dining room and the master suite. About 1,735 square feet, it has original beamed ceilings that reach 11-feet-high and oak floors in every room. It also contains an office, laundry/utility room, and half bath. The open kitchen has granite countertops (including an island) and stainless steel appliances, such as a Sub-Zero refrigerator and Bosch dishwasher. The unit, which has central air-conditioning, is in a full-service building with full-time doorman and concierge services, a gym, and common roof deck.