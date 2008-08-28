The New York Sun

Popular SoHo Diner To Reopen in TriBeCa

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CANDACE TAYLOR
A diner that was a fixture in SoHo before closing last year, Jerry’s Cafe, will reopen at 90 Chambers St. in early September, the owner, Jerry Joseph, said.

Mr. Joseph said he’s in the process of interviewing chefs for the new Jerry’s, which will reopen with many of the menu items and the homey décor that earned the diner a loyal SoHo following for 20 years, including the red-leather booths, neon-blue “Jerry’s” sign, and much-loved french fries.

“We will attempt to re-create what we had for 20 years over in SoHo,” he said, adding that the menu will include new and updated items.

The 1,400-square-foot restaurant, which seats 75 people, will eventually have a full bar, he said.

The space is the site of Mr. Joseph’s recently closed fast-food joint, YourAsian. The pan-Asian spot “just didn’t work,” Mr. Joseph said. “We weren’t able to succeed and so we went back to our roots.”

Mr. Joseph, who shuttered the SoHo location when the rent skyrocketed, said he found a “good lease” at the TriBeCa location after looking “everywhere” for a new site for Jerry’s.

