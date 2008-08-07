The New York Sun

P.R. Firm To Lease Space at 750 Third Ave.

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun

Public relations firm Waggener Edstrom Worldwide, Inc., which represents T-Mobile USA, GE Healthcare, MasterCard Worldwide, and Microsoft Corp., signed an 11,779-square-foot lease at 750 Third Ave., where the asking rent is $72 a square foot. David Turino represented landlord SL Green Realty Corp. in the seven-year lease of the 31st floor. The 34-story building is fully occupied and located two blocks from Grand Central Terminal. It also houses TIAA-CREF, Eisner LLP, and Fairchild Publications. William Fressle of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.

