P.R. Firm To Lease Space at 750 Third Ave.
Public relations firm Waggener Edstrom Worldwide, Inc., which represents T-Mobile USA, GE Healthcare, MasterCard Worldwide, and Microsoft Corp., signed an 11,779-square-foot lease at 750 Third Ave., where the asking rent is $72 a square foot. David Turino represented landlord SL Green Realty Corp. in the seven-year lease of the 31st floor. The 34-story building is fully occupied and located two blocks from Grand Central Terminal. It also houses TIAA-CREF, Eisner LLP, and Fairchild Publications. William Fressle of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.