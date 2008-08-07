This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

180 E. 79th St., #10A Between Lexington and Third avenues.

$2.45 million

Maintenance:

$2,127

Broker

Pierrette Hogan/Sotheby’s International Realty

This newly gut-renovated, five-room Upper East Side simplex, in a 1930 limestone and brick apartment house, features a 16-foot-long gallery that opens into a sunken living/dining room and is bordered by the kitchen on one side and the bedrooms on the other. It also features a closet with a 520-bottle wine cellar. This home has three exposures with open city views. The master suite, which overlooks the Carlyle Hotel, faces south and west, while the second bedroom faces south and east. The refinished kitchen includes maple cabinetry, volcanic stone countertops, a South African slate floor, and high-end stainless steel appliances, including a six-burner Wolf range and Sub-Zero refrigerator. The baths contain stone flooring, vanities with flip-out mirrors, “rain” showerheads, nickel fixtures, and Toto toilets (the master bath includes two sinks). Other design details include coffered ceilings, restored solid oak doors, original hardware (such as steel and copper bullet hinges and brass keyholes), and Venetian plaster walls. About 1,500 square feet, it is in a pet-friendly, full-service building with a gym.