That’s a Wrap: 885 Park Ave.

885 Park Ave., #PHB Between 78th and 79th streets

$11 million

Maintenance: $5,986

Broker: Serena Boardman/Sotheby’s

This newly renovated Upper East Side penthouse contains a planted, irrigated, wrap-around terrace that faces south and east. About 1,520 square feet, it overlooks the Carlyle Hotel, the Hearst Building (in the distance), and the Midtown and East Side skyscapes. The terrace, which has a fountain, contains entrances from the living room, kitchen, and master suite. Formerly a Classic Seven, this co-op, about 2,000 square feet, now has six rooms. The living room boasts three exposures and a gas fireplace. The south-facing kitchen contains custom maple cabinetry, granite countertops (plus an island), and high-end appliances, while the three baths are finished in marble. There is also a 16-foot-long gallery, library, and second bedroom. Details include beamed ceilings, built-ins, pocket and French doors, herringbone floors, a second gas fireplace, and a skylight, among others. Situated in a full-service, pre-war building, this home has automated lighting and entertainment systems.