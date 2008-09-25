The Week in Review

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

1. Yankee Stadium Soil for Sale

Dirt from Yankee Stadium is on the market for as much as $199.99, amNewYork reported. Offers for stadium dirt are available on the Web sites eBay and Craigslist, along with ticket stubs from the last game played at the 85-year-old stadium, on Sunday. The dirt is being offered for sale in glass containers that read “Yankee Stadium Infield Dirt, Final Game, September 21,” or heaped in a pile on a table. The team currently is in negotiations with the city to determine who owns which items from the stadium. The pieces that the team claims as theirs, including parts of the center field scoreboard, carpet, and shower stall doors, are already officially on the block for thousands of dollars.

2. Upper West Side Rezoning Angers Parents

The Department of Education is floating a plan to rezone 29% percent of public school families on the Upper West Side to new elementary schools, The New York Sun reported. The rezoning is aimed at relieving overcrowding, but parents are voicing concerns that those who had moved to certain neighborhoods for the sake of their zoned schools would be reassigned to less-desirable ones. Another proposal would rezone fewer families by moving two coveted West Side institutions, the Anderson School and the Center School, into new buildings.

3. Property Taxes May Increase

Mayor Bloomberg, worried about the effects of the global financial crisis on New York City’s economy, said Monday that his administration is considering a 7% property tax increase on homeowners, the New York Times reported. The mayor said the plan would generate an additional $600 million in revenue next year, helping the city weather a worsening fiscal situation. The increase, which essentially would eliminate a 7% tax cut included in this year’s budget, would appear in quarterly bills sent out in December. It would raise taxes by an average of $308 to $358 annually for residents of co-ops or condominiums in buildings with 11 or more units. The proposal requires City Council approval.

4. EDC Official Fined

Two officials at the New York City Economic Development Corporation have told investigators that they accepted gifts from a developer that had contracts with the agency, the Real Deal reported. According to a statement from the city’s Conflict of Interest Board, a current vice president and project manager for the EDC, Leonard Greco, was fined $2,000 for accepting gifts from Kiska Construction. City employees are prohibited from accepting gifts valued above $50 from firms that have or may have business with the city. Kiska, based in Ankara, Turkey, has offices in Long Island City and has been awarded three major contracts by the EDC, the board said. Mr. Greco accepted four meals valued at $197.73 from Kiska, the board said. A former vice president of capital programs, Nazir Mir, was fined $11,500 after he acknowledged accepting gifts from Kiska totaling $4,050, including a five-night stay for his son and daughter-in-law at a luxury hotel in Turkey.