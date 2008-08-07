U.S. Bank National Doubles Its Space

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

U.S. Bank National Association, a subsidiary of US Bancorp, nearly doubled its office space at 461 Fifth Ave., where the asking rent is $100 a square foot. Christopher Gulden, a broker at SL Green Realty Corp., the building’s landlord, helmed the nine-year lease, which expanded the bank’s space to 22,463 square feet. U.S. Bank National Association moved into the building last year, leasing the entire 7th floor in the 26-story building, across from the New York Public Library. Cushman & Wakefield broker Michael Burlant represented the association, formerly known as Firstar Bank National Association. Other tenants in the building include American Capital Strategies, Marathon Asset Management, and Shenkman Capital.