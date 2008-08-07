The New York Sun

Join
National

U.S. Bank National Doubles Its Space

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Special to the Sun
Special to the Sun

U.S. Bank National Association, a subsidiary of US Bancorp, nearly doubled its office space at 461 Fifth Ave., where the asking rent is $100 a square foot. Christopher Gulden, a broker at SL Green Realty Corp., the building’s landlord, helmed the nine-year lease, which expanded the bank’s space to 22,463 square feet. U.S. Bank National Association moved into the building last year, leasing the entire 7th floor in the 26-story building, across from the New York Public Library. Cushman & Wakefield broker Michael Burlant represented the association, formerly known as Firstar Bank National Association. Other tenants in the building include American Capital Strategies, Marathon Asset Management, and Shenkman Capital.

Special to the Sun
Special to the Sun

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use