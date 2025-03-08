Reality Star Outs Spectrum for Requesting He Return Cable Boxes After His Home Burns Down in Wildfires

‘Yes i took my birth certificate, passport, and spectrum cable box,’ he said in a post on social media.

Reality TV star Spencer Pratt, whose home with wife Heidi Montag was decimated by the Los Angeles wildfires, attempted to make the best out of a bad situation at the expense of customer service workers at Spectrum who asked if he could return his cable box to avoid penalty fees.

“I know someone is just reading the script from the bosses,” Mr. Pratt wrote in a post on Instagram. “But I was just asked by spectrum after telling them I didn’t need the service because the house was burned to the ground. If I had the boxes to return.”

“Yes i took my birth certificate, passport, and spectrum cable box.”

Spencer Pratt posted this note on Instagram.

In a subsequent post, Mr. Pratt posted a video standing on the rubble of his former home in the Pacific Palisades clutching the burnt remains of his cable box.

“Good news Spectrum! I’m pretty sure this is the box you guys still asked if I still had,” he said. “I found it!”

After his posts started circulating online, Mr. Pratt says he was contacted by a social media manager at Spectrum slide into his DMs and said that the fee was being waived because they were not issuing penalty fees for boxes lost in the wildfires.

He said in another post that the waiver should have been offered from the beginning.

“I would just advise the powers that be at Spectrum to edit the script that your employees say to someone whose house burned down.” He said in a video posted to Instagram.