Records Expose Reality at ‘Alligator Alcatraz’: Hundreds of Detainees Face No U.S. Criminal Charges

A list of those detained in or headed for Florida’s swamp prison includes asylum seekers and at least one DACA recipient alongside convicted criminals.

The newly built migrant detention facility in the Florida Everglades, dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz,” is housing hundreds of immigrants who face no U.S. criminal charges, according to recently unearthed records.

Among the hundreds confined at the makeshift detention center — housed under tents and behind chain-link fencing on a defunct airstrip — are more than 250 people who have no criminal history in America and are accused only of immigration violations, according to a report from the Tampa Bay Times. These individuals were swept up alongside those accused or convicted of crimes.

The newspaper acquired a list of more than 700 individuals either held at the swamp prison or slated for transfer there. Of those, nearly a third have criminal convictions on charges ranging from traffic violations to illegal re-entry into the country to attempted murder while more than 100 others face charges but have not been convicted.

“That place is supposedly for the worst criminals in the U.S.,” said Walter Jara, the nephew of a 56-year-old Nicaraguan man taken to the facility following a traffic stop. The list accuses the uncle, Denis Alcides Solis Morales, of immigration violations but makes no mention of convictions or pending criminal charges.

Mr. Jara said that his uncle arrived in the United States legally under a humanitarian parole program and has a pending asylum case.

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said that just because detained individuals don’t face criminal charges in America, that doesn’t mean they are innocent.

“Many of the individuals that are counted as ‘non-criminals’ are actually terrorists, human rights abusers, gangsters, and more; they just don’t have a rap sheet in the U.S.,” Ms. McLaughlin told the Times. “Further, every single one of these individuals committed a crime when they came into this country illegally. It is not an accurate description to say they are ‘non-criminals.’”

Among those being detained at the facility is a man who was originally granted protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The man — whose identity remains shielded by his legal team — was brought to America from Mexico as a child and has called the United States home for two decades. He secured legal protection under the DACA program, which protects young immigrants from deportation.

“The narrative is that only violent criminals are being sent to Alligator Alcatraz. We don’t know why,” the man’s attorney, Josephine Arroyo, told the Miami Herald.