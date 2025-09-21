Reform of Social Security Disability Benefits Could Help Move Countless Americans Toward Greater Sense of Their Own Capabilities

Some 60 percent of those on Social Security Disability Insurance and Supplemental Security Income would like to work, yet less than one percent of beneficiaries are ‘able to leave the program for work.’

The House Ways and Means Committee recently held an important hearing that could help move America toward a much better future.

The committee’s recent report, “Five Key Moments: Hearing on Barriers to Work for People with Disabilities,” highlights how the country could move from being focused on disabilities to capabilities.

According to the committee, 60 percent of those on Social Security Disability Insurance and Supplemental Security Income would like to work. However, less than one percent of the Disability Insurance beneficiaries “have been able to leave the program for work.”

Clearly, we need to develop an entirely new paradigm for helping people with physical and mental challenges. Fortunately, emerging technological and scientific revolutions will enable us to undertake a profound and wonderful shift in how we approach policy and people.

Instead of focusing on what people can’t do, we will be able to focus on what people can do — and what future breakthroughs will enable them to do.

I recently attended a briefing at the United States Air Force Air University’s Lemay Center. The LeMay Center has a major project to identify emerging technologies that will disrupt operational warfighting doctrine in the coming decade.

The briefing outlined an amazing series of parallel revolutions in capabilities which they think will shape the battlefields of 2035 and beyond.

The list included advancements in artificial intelligence, autonomy, advanced materials, biotechnology, neuroscience, quantum sciences, robotics, miniaturization, and a host of other fields.

Each of these breakthroughs could potentially have a synergistic impact on the other areas. A breakthrough in artificial intelligence, for example, will also accelerate developments in robotics. Neuroscience could interact with artificial intelligence and robotics. The permutations are almost endless.

Many of these breakthroughs are already happening. We are already seeing AI being applied to all aspects of our daily lives. Rapid development in these areas in the coming decade will transform our world. Therefore, we should transform our thinking to prepare.

Of course, for survival’s sake we must develop national security capabilities they discussed at the Lemay Center. But it occurred to me that America should be thinking about health care the same way the Lemay Center is thinking about warfare.

Imagine how advanced biological techniques, robotics, or neuroscience could empower people with physical and mental challenges.

As an example of the potential I’m talking about, Stephen Hawking’s “A Brief History of Time” was one of the most widely read science books ever published. It has sold many millions of copies in about 40 languages.

Hawking wrote it in 1988, 25 years after he had been diagnosed with motor neuron disease which gradually paralyzed him. In a remarkable feat of courage, willpower, and ingenuity, Hawking continued to be a world class physicist even as he had to use a speech generation device which he controlled with a single cheek muscle.

This was decades ago. Given current and future developments, there is a huge universe of opportunities for turning disabilities into capabilities.

Imagine that we had a steady, focused effort to use all the emerging technologies to develop a wide range of enabling solutions. Each person’s unique physical or mental challenge could be matched up with one or more technologies that enable them to lead dramatically more productive and enjoyable lives. Many people who currently cannot live on their own could become independent.

Imagine the human impact of a country which dedicates itself to empowering and enabling all its citizens so they can lead the most productive lives possible. Imagine the financial, emotional, and cultural impact of helping people move from dependence to self-reliance.

The Trump administration has an historic opportunity to take advantage of the emerging scientific and technological breakthroughs. It can create a Golden Age if it focuses on supporting new technologies and science to help Americans live fuller, happier, more productive lives.

A new focus on capabilities overcoming disabilities should be a powerful, deeply human part of President Trump’s vision for America’s Golden Age.