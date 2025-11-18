Fired MSNBC Star Joy Reid Says That She’d ‘Freak Out, ’ Complain if She Saw a Trans Person’s ‘Pee Pee’ in the Women’s Locker Room

The former far-left host suggests that there should be ‘gender neutral’ locker rooms for transgender individuals to use.

The fired MSNBC host, Joy Reid, says she would “freak out” and complain to her gym’s management if she saw a “naked man” in the women’s locker room, and is suggesting that there should be “gender neutral” locker rooms.

By “naked man,” Ms. Reid was referring to a biological man who identifies as a woman and openly disrobes in a private women’s space.

During a recent episode of her “Reid This Reid That” podcast, far left firebrand and her cousin, the TV news personality Jacque Reid, discussed the issue of biological men who identify as transgender using women’s locker rooms. The segment centered on a claim by a Los Angeles-based musician, Tish Hyman, who said that her membership at a Gold’s Gym location was canceled after she complained about the presence of a biological male in the women’s locker room.

Ms. Hyman, like the Reid cousins, is a black woman. Her stand against a biological man in a women’s locker room has struck a chord among some women liberals who had heretofore been fearful of expressing opposition to allowing men into women’s private spaces.

Joy Reid said she would be “disturbed” and “alarmed” if she saw a “naked man” in her locker room.

“I would be disturbed … I would be alarmed. I’m alarmed enough when I see a woman with her dangling boobies,” Ms. Reid said. “If I saw a penis in the ladies’ locker room, I would freak out, too.”

She then claimed she has “nothing against trans [people].”

“What [I’m] saying is if I turn around and I see a pee pee, a penis in front of me inside of the room, I would probably go to management and say, ‘Wait a minute. Why is there a naked man in this room?’” Ms. Reid said.

She added that because of “the world we live in” and “just from a safety standpoint and just from a privacy standpoint,” she can understand why Ms. Hyman complained to her gym’s management.

“If they clarified and they said, ‘Well, trans da da da,’ okay, but I think they should take her concerns also seriously,” Ms. Reid said. “Because if she’s uncomfortable, does she not have the right to be at least uncomfortable with the situation?”

Her cousin suggested that Gold’s Gym could have handled Ms. Hyman’s situation better, even though she was “upset and very loud about it.”

“I think she had every right to be upset. I don’t want to be in a women’s locker room and see men genitalia [sic],” Jacque Reid said. “For those of us who it bothers, I don’t think that we should have to be subjected to that.”

The two commentators said that they believe transgender individuals should have rights. However, Jacque Reid said she thinks there should be separate locker rooms for transgender individuals, as she warned about a “sect” of “trans women” that wants to “erase women.”

“They insist that their life experience is the same lived experience as those of us who were actually born women. And so I have an issue with that,” Jacque Reid said. “And I don’t think that it’s transphobic to say that. But… society is quick to label you when you say something like that.”

Joy Reid suggested that there could be “gender neutral” locker rooms for transgender individuals to use.

During Ms. Reid’s time hosting the “ReidOut” on MSNBC, now MS NOW, she was known for her far-left, anti-Trump, and anti-MAGA commentary. However, in 2018, she came under fire after old posts on her Reid Report blog resurfaced. In the posts, Ms. Reid questioned the sexuality of the then-governor of Florida, Charlie Crist. She said she did not watch “Brokeback Mountain” because she “didn’t want to watch two male characters having sex.” She also said there are concerns that gay men are attracted to young men and want to bring them “into the lifestyle.”

Ms. Reid addressed the controversy on her show “AM Joy” by stating that “the person I am now is not the person I was then.”

Still, she denied writing the posts, saying they are “completely alien to me” and that they were “fabricated and run counter to my personal beliefs and ideology.” She also suggested her blog had been hacked.

However, a computer science professor, Michael Nelson, told CNN that the computer hack defense “does not seem like a likely explanation of events.”

Ms. Reid survived the firestorm for roughly seven years and was fired earlier this year as MSNBC sought to revamp its primetime line-up to revive its ratings, which had fallen dramatically since the 2024 election. Nielsen Media Research data showed that Ms. Reid has lost about half of her audience since the election.

The fired host has alleged that she was discriminated against at MSNBC because she is black.