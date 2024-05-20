‘Release The Files’: Congressman Wants Feds To Declassify All UFO Documents

‘It’s simple. They spend all this time telling us they don’t exist, then release the files, dagnabbit,’ the congressman says.

The U.S. government may soon be required to release all documents related to unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), commonly known as UFOs, if a new congressional bill is passed.

Congressman Tim Burchett, a Republican from Tennessee, plans to introduce a bill on Thursday that would mandate President Biden to instruct the heads of federal departments and agencies to declassify all UAP-related documents. Mr. Burchett, who has been a vocal advocate for transparency on this issue, aims to make all such information available to the public within 270 days of the bill’s passage.

“It’s simple. They spend all this time telling us they don’t exist, then release the files, dagnabbit,” Mr. Burchett told Fox News Digital in an interview. He introduced the bill, titled “The UAP Transparency Act,” with an emphasis on straightforwardness. “I don’t want some crazy, fancy name for it,” he said. “I just want them to do exactly what the bill is about.”

Mr. Burchett has been leading the push for UFO transparency along with several other Republicans in both the House and Senate. However, the effort has bipartisan support. Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican from Florida, and Congressman Jared Moskowitz, a Democrat from Florida, are co-sponsors of the bill.

In a previous interview, Mr. Burchett expressed his belief that there has been a cover-up involving tens of millions of dollars. “It makes you wonder when you say something doesn’t exist, yet you continue spending money on it,” he said.

The two-page bill would not only compel the president to direct federal agencies to declassify UFO-related files but also require the president to file quarterly reports to update House and Senate subcommittees on the progress of releasing the information.

“That’s all it is,” Mr. Burchett said. “It’s about transparency.”

Mr. Burchett and other lawmakers have expressed their frustration over what they perceive as bureaucratic stalling and obfuscation, while significant amounts of money remain unaccounted for.

“Like I said before, it’s not about little green men or flying saucers,” he told Fox in an April interview. “It’s about tens of millions of dollars that our federal government is spending on something that at least some members of the federal government say does not exist. Yet, they will not release all the files.”

Supporting the lawmakers’ concerns, a Pentagon report from February 2021 noted that an Intelligence Community Control Access program had been expanded to protect UAP reverse-engineering projects “without sufficient justification.” According to the report, “This program never recovered or reverse-engineered any UAP or extraterrestrial spacecraft. This IC (intelligence community) program was disestablished due to its lack of merit.”