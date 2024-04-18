Republican Attorneys General Sue Biden Administration Over Electric Vehicle Mandates

A group of 25 Republican attorney generals are suing the Biden Administration over a new Environmental Protection Agency rule aimed at forcing auto manufacturers to sell more electric vehicles.

The rule in question is a rollback of a previous, more ambitious EPA rule that was aimed at pushing automakers to make even more electric vehicles. The new rule is seen as a concession to auto manufacturing companies and labor unions and grants producers more leeway in how they comply with new stricter pollution standards.

One Republican attorney general suing the EPA, Kentucky attorney general Russell Coleman, contended that the new rule will “put the American Dream farther out of reach,” arguing that it could lead to job losses and potentially “undermining the reliability of the electric grid.”

“The Biden Administration is willing to sacrifice the American auto industry and its workers in service of its radical green agenda. We just aren’t buying it,” Mr. Coleman said in a statement. “Demand for EVs continues to fall, and even those who want to buy one can’t afford it amid historic inflation.”

The new rule is aimed at increasing the proportion of new vehicle sales that are EVs or hybrids. The agency is attempting to boost EVs to make up between 35 percent and 56 percent of new car sales by 2032. For hybrids they are targeting between 13 and 36 percent of all new car sales. In 2023, EVs made up only 7.6 percent of new car sales.

The way the rule seeks to accomplish this boost in sales for EVs and hybrids is by requiring auto manufacturers to adopt “stringent vehicle emissions standards” for cars made between the model years 2027 and 2032.

According to the EPA, the new rule is also aimed at helping to prevent diseases linked to high levels of air pollution, like acute respiratory infection, cancer, and asthma. The EPA also cited energy independence and the ability to conserve oil resources as another reason for the new rule.