Republican House Member Falls Asleep, Misses Key Vote on ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

‘I’m going to just strangle him,’ House Speaker Mike Johnson jokes.

President Trump and Speaker Johnson speak to reporters after departing a House Republican conference meeting. AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
Two Republican lawmakers in the House missed the vote on the “big beautiful bill” in the wee hours of the morning Thursday, with one admitting he simply couldn’t stay awake long enough to see the legislation through.

Congressman Andrew Garbarino of New York, who has supported a key tenet of the bill — raising the cap on the state-and-local-tax deduction known by its SALT acronym — was not happy that the House could not conduct its business in a more timely manner and instead held the final vote at 6:30 a.m Thursday. 

“After sitting through proceedings all night, the Congressman briefly stepped out and inadvertently missed the vote,” a spokesman told Politico. “He was present throughout the lead-up to the legislation’s consideration and fully intended to support it. This is one of many reasons why governing should happen in the light of day — not in the dead of night.”

Speaker Johnson confirmed the account, saying, “He fell asleep in the back, no kidding. I’m going to just strangle him,” Mr. Johnson joked, adding, “but he’s my dear friend.”

Congressman David Schweikert of Arizona, another Republican, also missed the vote on the massive domestic policy bill. Mr. Johnson told reporters that Mr. Schweikert got to the House floor late and the ballot was gaveled closed before he could cast his vote, Politico reported.

JOSEPH CURL

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

