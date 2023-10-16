Republican Lawmakers Are Eager To Resume Impeachment Inquiry Once Speaker Is Elected, as Poll Shows Americans Don’t Believe President’s Denials About His Son

A poll from the Associated Press and NORC at the University of Chicago shows that 68 percent of Americans believe the president acted either illegally or unethically with regard to his son Hunter’s business affairs.

House Republicans hope to resume their impeachment inquiry into President Biden and allegations of corruption involving the Biden family as soon as they elect a new speaker. This comes as a new poll shows that a majority of Americans believe that the president was involved in his son Hunter’s foreign business ventures despite his repeated denials.

Congressman Jim Jordan, who was nominated for speaker on Friday, has been a leader of the investigations into the Biden family in his role as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. Should he win the speakership election — the outcome of which remains uncertain — he is expected to push for the president’s impeachment.

Many of the Republican caucus’s more conservative members say they want Mr. Biden’s impeachment to be a priority of the next speaker. On Wednesday evening, Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna told the Sun as she walked into a meeting with Congressman Steve Scalise that she would not support him if he did not immediately put a vote for articles of impeachment on the House floor, subpoena President Biden’s son, Hunter, for an interview, and “defund” the office of Special Counsel Jack Smith, who has charged former President Trump with multiple felonies.

“Representative Comer is not someone the Biden administration should be playing games with,” she said of the Oversight Committee chairman, who alongside Mr. Jordan has been spearheading the investigations into the Biden family. Mr. Scalise was nominated for speaker on Wednesday but withdrew the following day. Mr. Jordan was then nominated on Friday.

Mr. Comer told reporters on Thursday night that the House needed to reopen quickly so the impeachment process could resume. He spoke to reporters briefly after leaving the closed-door meeting in which Mr. Scalise told his colleagues he was ending his bid for the speakership.

Even as House Republicans focus on their efforts to pull together their fractious conference to elect a speaker, they have pointed to newly disclosed communications between Vice President Biden and his son as evidence that the president was aiding his son in his efforts to profit from the Biden family name through lucrative consultancies and board appointments from foreign entities.

The elder Mr. Biden has repeatedly said he knew nothing about his son Hunter’s business dealings, though Mr. Comer and Mr. Jordan’s committees have released a steady stream of evidence to the contrary.

America First Legal, a nonprofit run by a former aide to President Trump, Stephen Miller, gained access to nearly 20,000 emails exchanged between the vice president’s office and the first son’s former business venture, Rosemont Seneca Partners, between 2009 and 2017. Many emails were also sent to the Lion Hall Group, a firm set up by the president’s younger brother, James, who also made money from consulting work that traded heavily on the Biden name.

The release of this trove of documents comes just weeks after the Southeastern Legal Foundation gained access to emails that showed that the president used multiple private email addresses with pseudonyms to communicate with his son and other family members while he was vice president.

The National Archives confirmed that Vice President Biden used the pseudonyms Robin Ware, Robert Peters, and JRB Ware to send and receive emails, including about government business. The Oversight Committee is still seeking the emails that the National Archives is refusing to give up without permission from Mr. Biden and President Obama.

Mr. Comer has also issued subpoenas for the private bank records of the first son and the president’s brother. “Bank records don’t lie, and coupled with witness testimony, they reveal that Joe Biden abused his public office for his family’s financial gain,” Mr. Comer said in a statement when the subpoenas were issued. “The financial records obtained to date reveal a pattern where the Bidens sold access to Joe Biden around the world to enrich the Biden family. … This culture of corruption demands further investigation.”

The bank records were due to be turned over to the committee on October 12, though it is unclear whether that has taken place. A spokesman for the committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

The public relations battle for the president may be difficult once the impeachment inquiry kicks off again as new polling shows Americans believe he acted improperly with respect to his son.

A poll from the Associated Press and NORC at the University of Chicago shows that 68 percent of Americans believe the president acted either illegally or unethically. Some 58 percent of Democrats say that the president did nothing wrong. Only one-third of poll respondents said they support the ongoing impeachment inquiry.