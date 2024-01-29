Republican National Committee, Facing Major Budget Shortfall, To Consider Additional Credit Line

The national committee’s fundraising has slowed as big-dollar donors shy away from President Trump and small-dollar donors give straight to his campaign.

Members of the Republican National Committee will consider approving an additional credit line for the party as it faces serious budget shortfalls. The presidential campaign has been a big money draw for donors, and with no standard bearer yet, there is no major influx of cash coming from the eventual nominee’s coffers just yet.

According to the Washington Times, members of the RNC will consider the credit line when their annual meeting begins at Las Vegas on Tuesday. This comes as the GOP’s campaign arms are struggling to catch up with their Democratic counterparts with just over ten months to go before the general election.

At the end of 2023’s fourth quarter, the RNC had just $9.9 million cash on hand compared to the more than $20 million the Democratic National Committee had. In Congress, the National Republican Congressional Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee — which are charged with electing Republicans to their respective congressional chambers — had just $49.1 million cash on hand combined.

Their mirror organizations — the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee — had a combined $65 million in the bank.

In just one month last year, the DNC trounced the RNC in fundraising. In October, the Democrats brought in more than $13 million, while Republicans brought in just over $7 million.

The chairwoman of the organization, Ronna McDaniel, has faced intense scrutiny in the past few months from presidential candidates and activists alike. During her tenure, which began in 2017, her party has lost the White House, the Senate, and the House, as well as several governorships and state legislative chambers.

During a GOP presidential primary debate, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy called on Ms. McDaniel to resign because of her track record, saying she had presided over a “party of losers.” His call for her resignation came just one day after Democrats took control of the Virginia legislature, won the Kentucky governorship, and expanded their majorities in the New Jersey house of representatives.