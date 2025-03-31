Republicans Prepare for Hearing To Examine ‘Overreach’ by Federal Judges Ruling Against Trump

‘If it was up to District Judge Boasberg and other Radical Left Judges … the President wouldn’t be allowed to do his job,’ President Trump writes on Truth Social.

House Republicans are preparing for a high-profile hearing aimed at examining paths forward to stop federal judges from issuing nationwide injunctions against the Trump administration. On Tuesday, lawmakers will hear from legal experts and one woman who was victimized by a migrant gang whose members the president is now trying to deport.

President Trump has been on a tear against the jurists who have repeatedly blocked some administration goals related to deportations, federal funding, birthright citizenship, and his early retirement plan for federal employees. One of his greatest enemies is Judge James Boasberg for the District of Columbia, who is handling a number of cases brought by those challenging the White House, including deportation operations.

“I was elected for many reasons, but a principal one was LAW AND ORDER, a big part of which is QUICKLY removing a vast Criminal Network of individuals,” the president wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “The Voters want them OUT, and said so in Record Numbers. If it was up to District Judge Boasberg and other Radical Left Judges, nobody would be removed, the President wouldn’t be allowed to do his job, and people’s lives would be devastated all throughout our Country.” On Sunday, the president reposted a message from a conservative activist calling on him to revoke Judge Boasberg’s security clearance.

On Tuesday, two subcommittees of the House Judiciary Committee will host a hearing titled, “Judicial Overreach and Constitutional Limits on the Federal Courts.” Lawmakers say they will “focus on recent temporary restraining orders (TROs) and injunctions that have infringed on the rightful power of the President of the United States.”

“The hearing will also address potential legislative solutions addressing injunctive relief, the organization of federal courts, and the funding of federal courts,” the Judiciary Committee says in a statement.

Republicans are bringing in witnesses to detail the history of nationwide injunctions. Speaker Gingrich will attend as a witness, as well as a legal expert from the Heritage Foundation, Paul Larkin, who has in the past written about the importance of limiting judicial relief to those who have brought cases before the courts.

Mr. Trump is especially angry at Judge Boasberg for trying to stymie his deportation of members of the Tren de Aragua gang, which captured headlines last year when they took control of an apartment complex at Aurora, Colorado. A woman who was forced from her home as a result of the takeover, Cindy Romero, will also appear at the hearing on Tuesday.

The vast majority of voters say that judges are well within their rights to block the Trump administration from implementing some policy goals, though the president seems to have been able to mobilize his own base supporters against the judiciary.

According to a CBS News and YouGov poll that was made public Sunday, a majority of Republicans now say judges should be barred from issuing these kinds of injunctions against the executive branch. In total, just 44 percent of Republican voters say judges should be able to block policy orders, while 56 percent say judges should not have a role in blocking new policies. Among independents, 81 percent say judges should be allowed to block policy, while 93 percent of Democrats say the same.

The president’s war against these jurists trickled down to Congress quickly after federal judges began blocking Mr. Trump’s impoundment of federal funds. On February 25 — one month into the new Trump term — Congressman Darrell Issa introduced the No Rogue Rulings Act, which would amend the United States Code to block judges from issuing injunctions that would affect any party other than those listed in a lawsuit.

That legislation became a priority for House leadership after Judge Boasberg ordered the administration to turn around three deportation flights bound for El Salvador back in March. The White House claimed that order was illegitimate because the flights were already out of American airspace.

Mr. Issa confirmed to reporters last week that he was meeting with Speaker Johnson about bringing the legislation to the floor, though he would not disclose specific details. He currently serves as the chairman of one of the subcommittees which will be running the hearing on Tuesday about the judiciary’s role in blocking administration policy.