Republicans Release Bombshell Report Claiming the FBI ‘Butchered’ Probe Into 2017 Congressional Baseball Shooting

Bureau officials ‘knew it was domestic terrorism, but that didn’t fit their narrative,’ one top GOP House leader says.

House Republicans have released a scathing report on the FBI’s handling of the 2017 shooting during a Republican baseball practice, alleging the agency downplayed the gunman’s politically motivated intentions and failed to properly investigate the incident.

On June 14, 2017, James T. Hodgkinson, armed with a rifle, opened fire on Republican lawmakers practicing for the annual congressional baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise was shot, suffering severe injuries. A GOP staffer and two Capitol police officers were also wounded. Hodgkinson was killed during the shootout.

The new Republican-led investigation uncovered previously unseen evidence and accused the FBI of suppressing facts to fit a preferred narrative. The report, released on Tuesday, criticized the FBI’s initial conclusion that Mr. Hodgkinson’s motive was “suicide by cop,” a claim disputed by GOP lawmakers who labeled the attack as a premeditated act of domestic terrorism.

“This is the same FBI that can’t tell us who planted the pipe bomb [on Jan. 6], who can’t tell us who leaked the Dobbs opinion, and who can’t tell us who put cocaine at the White House,” said House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio during a press conference. “We shouldn’t be surprised that they reached the wrong conclusion. They knew what the facts were.”

The FBI’s initial investigation determined Hodgkinson acted with the goal of provoking law enforcement to kill him, a conclusion critics have long questioned. According to the newly released report, the bureau altered its stance in 2021, reclassifying the incident as “domestic violent extremism,” but only after pressure from Congress.

The GOP report highlights evidence that suggests Hodgkinson’s attack was politically motivated. A handwritten note found in his pocket listed the names of six Republican lawmakers, including Congressman Mo Brooks of Alabama, who narrowly escaped the shooting. Hodgkinson’s social media posts, which contained fierce anti-Republican and anti-Trump rhetoric, were another red flag.

“Suicide by cop? The guy had a hit list in his pocket. He had six names, Republican members of Congress, on a piece of paper in his pocket,” said Mr. Jordan, who claimed that former FBI Director James Comey and other bureau officials “all knew it was domestic terrorism, but that didn’t fit their narrative.”

The House report also accuses FBI officials of withholding key evidence and failing to interview critical witnesses, including Mr. Brooks. Additionally, the report notes that the FBI dismissed contextual evidence that challenged the suicide-by-cop narrative, such as Hodgkinson’s acts of preparation and attempts to evade law enforcement during the attack.

“This wasn’t suicide by cop,” Mr. Scalise said at a GOP press conference. “The guy went there with the intention of killing all of us on the baseball field.”

Despite the evidence, the FBI’s original investigative report suggested Hodgkinson’s actions did not exhibit behavior outside of First Amendment-protected speech. Critics argue this assessment overlooked the broader context of his writings and actions.

“This report definitively shows the FBI completely mishandled the investigation into the congressional baseball shooting of 2017,” Mr. Scalise said. “Ignoring crucial and obvious facts to sell a narrative is unacceptable.”

The report also provides new details about Hodgkinson’s behavior in the lead-up to the attack. Lawmakers pointed to indicators that the gunman may have planned to survive, including a text to his wife stating he was returning home, searching for directions back to Illinois, and taking strategic cover during the shooting.

Republican lawmakers condemned the FBI’s failure to provide transparency and accountability in its investigation, stating the agency made deliberate efforts to downplay the political nature of the attack. The report accuses the FBI of using misleading statements and “biased analysis” to support its initial conclusion.

“The FBI knew what the facts were, but they deliberately chose to suppress them because acknowledging the truth didn’t fit their narrative,” Mr. Scalise said. He also praised FBI Director Kash Patel for providing the additional documents obtained by Congress that facilitated the report.

The congressional report underscores a broader lack of trust in the FBI’s handling of high-profile investigations. Lawmakers drew comparisons between the alleged mishandling of the 2017 baseball shooting case and other controversial investigations, including the Jan. 6 pipe bomb inquiry and the Dobbs opinion leak.

“This is about more than one event. It’s about accountability,” Mr. Scalise said. “The American people deserve to know the truth, and this report is one step toward achieving that.”