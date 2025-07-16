Resolution Aimed at Forcing Bondi To Release the ‘Epstein Files’ Gains Steam in the House

A bipartisan measure in the lower chamber already seems to have enough votes to pass.

A resolution which could force Attorney General Bondi and FBI director Kash Patel to release all records related to the investigations and prosecutions of Jeffrey Epstein seems to be on the verge of passage in the House. So far, six Republicans have announced their support for the measure.

The conservative commentariat and their allies in Congress have been in an uproar for the past ten days after the Justice Department quietly admitted in a memo on a Sunday night that there was no evidence of an Epstein “client list” or blackmail operation. Ms. Bondi has faced much of the criticism, though Mr. Trump himself is now telling his supporters to back off.

In a Truth Social post on Wednesday morning, Mr. Trump said that anyone calling for the release of more information about Epstein is being “conned” by Democrats. “I don’t want their support anymore!” the president said of Republicans pushing him to disclose the government’s information.

Mr. Trump’s insistence that everyone drop the matter has not stopped members of the GOP from signing onto the resolution aimed at a forced disclosure of the files.

The bipartisan measure from Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna and Republican Congressman Thomas Massie is expected to win the support of all 212 House Democrats, as well as the six Republicans — including Mr. Massie — who are publicly backing it.

“We all deserve to know what’s in the Epstein files, who’s implicated, and how deep this corruption goes. Americans were promised justice and transparency,” Mr. Massie said in a post on X. “We’re introducing a discharge petition to force a vote in the US House of Representatives on releasing the COMPLETE files.”

The Republicans who are co-sponsoring the bill are Congressmen Jeff Van Drew, Eric Burlison, and Tim Burchett, as well as Congresswomen Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert.

The resolution would require Ms. Bondi ﻿to release a number of records within 30 days. Records which would be released include anything related to Epstein or his confidant ﻿Ghislaine Maxwell, all flight logs and travel records, and anyone, including “government officials,” who were in any way associated with the notorious pedophile and sex trafficker.

Voters seem to be backing the lawmakers who are pushing for this disclosure. According to a Quinnipiac poll which was released on Wednesday, a supermajority of voters disapprove of how the White House and the Justice Department are handling the Epstein files saga.

In total, 63 percent disapprove of the administration’s stance on the Epstein files, compared to only 17 percent approve of how they have handled it. Among Republicans, 40 percent approve compared to 36 percent who disapprove.

A similar resolution has been introduced in the Senate by Senator Gallego, who says the Trump administration created this problem themselves by promising their base to release the files, and even going so far as to host influencers at the White House to hand out large “Epstein Files: Phase I” binders which were shown off to other members of the press corps.

“This is not the DOJ’s problem. This is the Trump administration’s problem. This is all of his allies on podcasts that have been smearing people for years,” Mr. Gallego said in an interview with MSNBC on Wednesday. “The way you get the public trust back is you don’t engage in those kinds of campaigns, and number two, you have transparency.”

Mr. Gallego says unveiling the Epstein files — or at least having a public fight with the administration about these records — should be more about Mr. Trump protecting himself and other members of the “elite.”

“This is actually part of the whole, big problem when it comes to the Trump administration — They only take care of the elites. Right now, he’s taking care of, potentially, his rich friends that are on this list and the podcasters that have been making millions of dollars lying,” Mr. Gallego said.

“For those Democrats that are afraid of engaging, listen: We need to be fighting right now,” he added.