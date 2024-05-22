Restaurant Chains Increasingly Allowing Customers To Pay for Purchases With Their Faces

Despite the benefits, the implementation of biometric technology has sparked consumer backlash and legal challenges.

CaliExpress, an automated fast food restaurant known for its robot burger makers, has introduced a novel technology that allows customers to pay for their meals using facial recognition technology.

To activate this system, users must first register with a selfie. Once registered, they can opt to be recognized by the system, and the facial verification then confirms the transaction.

CaliExpress is not alone in adopting this cutting-edge technology. Steak ’N Shake, a fast-casual chain in the Midwest, began installing facial recognition kiosks in its 300 locations for patron check-in earlier this year. According to the chain, using PopID takes two to three seconds, whereas a QR code or mobile app check-in can take up to 20 seconds.

Biometric payment options are gaining traction worldwide. Amazon introduced pay-by-palm technology in 2020 and has since installed it in 500 Whole Foods stores. Mastercard, also collaborating with PopID, launched a pilot for face-based payments in Brazil in 2022, which proved successful. Mastercard has announced plans to expand this technology to new markets in the near future.

“Our focus on biometrics as a secure way to verify identity, replacing the password with the person, is at the heart of our efforts in this area,” says the executive vice president of identity products and innovation at Mastercard, Dennis Gamiello, according to CNBC.

Despite the benefits, the implementation of biometric technology has sparked consumer backlash and legal challenges. In March, an Illinois woman sued Target for allegedly collecting and storing biometric data without consent. Similarly, Amazon and T-Mobile are facing legal actions related to biometric technology.

John Miller, CEO of PopID, described a recent deal with JPMorgan as a significant milestone for biometric payments in the United States. “We believe our partnership with JPMorgan is a watershed moment for biometric payments as it represents the first time a leading merchant acquirer has agreed to push biometric payments to its merchant customers,” Mr. Miller told CNBC.