Restaurant Industry Joins Farmers, Hotel Owners With Appeal to Trump for Relief From Immigration Enforcement

The industry wants ‘deferred action with work authorization on a select basis for long-serving employees who pass background checks, pay taxes.’

The National Restaurant Association has called on President Trump to consider deferred immigration relief options for select workers to “provide continuity and workforce stability.”

The leading trade group representing the industry says American restaurants are hurting amid immigration sweeps by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, adding restaurants owners are struggling to fill job openings.

According to a July 1 letter addressed to the president, the group requested “deferred action with work authorization on a select basis for long-serving employees who pass background checks, pay taxes, and meet rigorous vetting standards,” Bloomberg reports.

“This targeted relief has precedent and would provide continuity and workforce stability,” the association said in the letter, signed by its president and chief executive, Michelle Korsmo. The group also pointed out that 1 in 3 restaurant operators lack sufficient staff to meet demand, and 77 percent are struggling to hire and retain workers.

Acknowledging the workforce shortages also faced by agricultural and hotel industries, Mr. Trump previously admitted his administration’s immigration crackdown had negatively impacted American businesses. This prompted the association to highlight the restaurant industry’s similar challenges, suggesting the sector could benefit from similar targeted relief measures the president has suggested for farming and hotel workers.

The association’s letter also encouraged Mr. Trump to pursue broader, long-term immigration reform through Congress. It proposed working with the industry on “targeted workforce solutions” to help retain essential immigrant workers, while suggesting that deportation priorities be focused on individuals posing threats to national security or public safety.

The National Restaurant Association has also raised concerns over the economic fallout of tariffs. Industry leaders cautioned that new tariffs on food and beverage imports could result in significant financial strain, particularly for small operators.

“Rising food costs could lead to tighter profit margins and higher menu prices, which would impact both restaurant owners and consumers,” the association warned in another letter. It noted that restaurants typically operate with a slim profit margin of between 3 percent and 5 percent, making them especially vulnerable to sudden cost increases.

The letter urged Mr. Trump to exempt food and beverage products from proposed tariffs, particularly on items imported from Mexico and Canada. According to the group, food costs make up roughly 33 cents of every dollar in restaurant sales. It estimated that a potential tariff of 25 percent on such imports could cause profits to drop by as much as 30 percent for the average small restaurant.