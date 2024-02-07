RFK Jr. Could Spoil Wisconsin for Trump, Poll Suggests

The former president, potentially aware of this threat, has taken to attacking the independent candidate on social media.

A new survey of Wisconsin voters finds that while President Trump and President Biden are in a dead heat in a head-to-head matchup, attorney Robert Kennedy Jr. and other third party candidates could spoil the race for Mr. Biden.

A new survey of 930 registered Wisconsin voters from Marquette Law School Poll found that, one on one, Mr. Trump leads Mr. Biden by 1 point, 50 percent to 49 percent, well within the survey’s plus or minus 4.2 point margin of error.

When third party candidates are included, however, Mr. Trump’s support drops to 40 percent while Mr. Biden’s drops to 37 percent. Mr. Kennedy enjoys 16 percent support in this scenario.

Green Party candidate Jill Stein enjoys 4 percent support of professor Cornel West would enjoy 2 percent support in this scenario.

While Mr. Biden’s support suffers more overall in this potential five way race, Mr. Kennedy individually would draw more support from Republicans than from Democrats.

The survey found that in this scenario 16 percent of Republicans surveyed would support Mr. Kennedy while only 12 percent of Democrats would. Mr. Trump, potentially aware of this threat from Mr. Kennedy, has been attacking him on social media.

“He is by far the most Radical Left person running for office, maybe ever! Look at his environmental program, and close up the USA,” Mr. Trump said of Mr. Kennedy in a Truth Social post last week.

Mr. Kennedy would also enjoy slightly more support from independent voters than Mr. Trump would, with 28 percent of independents supporting Mr. Kennedy and 27 percent supporting Mr. Trump. Mr. Biden would win the plurality of independents in this scenario with 33 percent support.

In the five-way race, the candidate that enjoys the most support from Democratic voters, aside from Mr. Biden, would be Ms. Stein, who enjoys 8 percent support in the poll’s finding.

The survey also polled a potential matchup between Ambassador Haley and Mr. Biden, and found that in that head-to-head matchup, Ms. Haley would overperform Mr. Trump.

Ms. Haley, who remains in the primary but has almost no chance of winning enough delegates to win the nomination, would lead Mr. Biden 57 percent to 42 percent in a matchup against the president.