RFK Jr. May Not Be Able To Withdraw From Ballots in Key Swing States

It appears Kennedy will have trouble removing his name from ballots in Michigan, Nevada, Wisconsin, and Nevada.

Robert Kennedy Jr. may not be able to remove his name from the ballot in Michigan and Nevada, two crucial swing states, and may not be able to get his name off the ballots elsewhere, despite suspending his campaign and endorsing President Trump.

Mr. Kennedy dropped out of the presidential race Friday and endorsed Trump, an outcome the Trump campaign had apparently been seeking for months.

However, Mr. Kennedy’s decision may have come too late in a handful of states. In Michigan, for instance, Mr. Kennedy gained ballot access by winning the nomination of the Natural Law Party, and Michigan Public Radio reports that he will not be able to remove his name from the ballot there.

“The Natural Law Party held their convention to select electors for Robert Kennedy Jr.,” spokeswoman Cheri Hardmon told Michigan Public Radio. “They cannot meet at this point to select new electors since it’s past the primary.”

Similarly, in Nevada, Mr. Kennedy can no longer remove himself from the ballot, with the deadline to withdraw from the race passing August 20. Lawsuits brought by Democrats, however, may result in his removal.

There are other states with less strict deadlines where Mr. Kennedy may still have trouble removing himself from the ballot.

In North Carolina, for instance, Mr. Kennedy is the nominee of the We The People Party, a party created with the explicit purpose of nominating Mr. Kennedy, but which has not yet made any move to select a different nominee.