RFK Jr. Restokes 9/11 Conspiracy Theories One Day After America’s Independence Day

The third-party candidate promised to “usher in a new era of transparency.”

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is again fanning the flames of September 11 conspiracy theories, posting on X Friday that he promises to “usher in a new era of transparency.”

“My take on 9/11: It’s hard to tell what is a conspiracy theory and what isn’t,” Mr. Kennedy writes in a post just one day after America’s Independence Day holiday. “But conspiracy theories flourish when the government routinely lies to the public.”

The third-party candidate pledges that, “As President I won’t take sides on 9/11 or any of the other debates,” he writes. “But I can promise that I will open the files and usher in a new era of transparency.”

In just an hour, the post had received over half a million views and received thousands of likes.

Some users respond supportively. “That’s all we want. Honesty and transparency,” one user writes. Another: “Transparency needs to be top priority. Our government has lost all trust.”

Others mocked the president hopeful, with one user adding, “Will you take sides on if the earth is flat?”

Mr. Kennedy added a comment to his initial post to clarify the motivation behind his claim. “Referring here to the CBS 60 Minutes segment last Sunday revealing possible Saudi involvement in 9/11, sparking all kinds of speculation on X,” he notes.

The segment in question shows several videos of an operative of the Saudi intelligence service with ties to two of the 9/11 plane hijackers referencing a “plan.”

The footage — which has been held by the British since they raided the operative’s apartment shortly after September 11 — raises questions over whether the Saudi government provided assistance to the al Qaeda terrorists who undertook the attacks.

This isn’t the first time that Mr. Kennedy has cast doubt on the events related to the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Back in September, when he was running for the Democratic nomination, Mr. Kennedy refused to say that al-Qaeda was behind the terror attacks at New York and Washington D.C.

“I don’t always accept official explanations,” he said during a podcast interview with American journalist Peter Bergen, author of several books on Bin Laden and the September 11th attacks.

Mr. Kennedy then raised an often cited conspiracy theory that a building near the twin towers, 7 World Trade Center, didn’t collapse due to the attacks. “There’s strange things that happened,” he said.

After the interview, Mr. Bergen quickly rebuffed the third-party candidate’s claims, saying that the building was hit with debris from the twin towers which caused it to collapse.

“It’s very well documented and there’s nothing ‘strange’ about it,” he said.