RFK Jr.’s ‘Night of Laughter’ Draws Rob Schneider, Whose Humor Was Considered Too ‘Raunchy’ During Senate Republicans Event

Comedian Rob Schneider’s jokes were so “raunchy” at a Republican Senate comedy event last year that his set reportedly was cut short. Now, he’s set to be one of the big-name comics at attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s “Night of Laughter.”

On May 15, Mr. Kennedy is set to host his third such event, which his campaign bills as an opportunity to “heal America with humor.”

The “Night of Laughter,” a fundraiser for his presidential campaign, will take place at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. At the top of the bill is Mr. Kennedy himself, followed by comedians Jim Breuer, Mike Binder, and Mr. Schneider. Also performing will be a YouTube personality, Katherine Blanford, comedian Dave Landau, and actors Russell Brand and Jeff Dye.

This won’t be the first foray into politics for most of the guests, though it will be a chance for Mr. Schneider to bounce back from his flop at a gala for the GOP’s Senate Working Group.

Mr. Schneider, who is probably best known for his work as an actor on movies and programs like “Saturday Night Live,” has, in recent years, taken to opining about the death of comedy, blaming people who get offended at his jokes.

In 2023, Mr. Schneider performed at a GOP holiday gala for the Senate Working Group and other GOP staff, according to Politico. Mr. Schneider’s set was cut short, though, after Senator Hyde-Smith walked out, citing to Politico jokes she characterized as “gross and vulgar.”

The report details that Mr. Schneider’s set was supposed to last 30 minutes but ended shortly after it started, with Mr. Schneider telling “raunchy” jokes, including one about “Korean whorehouses.” Mr. Schneider denies that his set was cut short.

The only child of Mr. Cash and his wife June Cash, John Carter Cash, is also set to perform at the event with his wife, Ana Cristina Cash. Singer Kayley Bishop will perform as well.

The disparate group of characters is united by their support for Mr. Kennedy’s independent bid for the presidency. Yet some of them, like Messrs. Schneider and Brand, have also become critics of the mainstream liberals who dominate the entertainment industry. Other one-time big names in showbiz, like actor Kevin Spacey, have also thrown their support behind Mr. Kennedy.

Mr. Brand recently has been advocating for his political views. He publicly converted to Christianity in late April, getting baptized in the Thames. Also, Mr. Brand was recently accused of having committed sexual assault during the height of his fame.

An investigation by the Sunday Times and Channel 4 detailed four allegations against Mr. Brand. The BBC has also said that there were five complaints about Mr. Brand’s behavior during his time at the network. Mr. Brand denies all of the allegations against him.

Mr. Cash has also been involved in politics in the past, namely in his opposition to white nationalists in America. In 2017, Mr. Cash sent a cease and desist letter to the white nationalist group Stormfront’s radio station over its use of his father’s cover of “I Won’t Back Down.”

In a lengthy statement published in Rolling Stone, Mr. Cash said, “I am against any organization or individual who believes they are superior to and/or may wish harm upon another because of race, ethnic background, religion, or sexual orientation.”

Mr. Kennedy’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Representatives for Messrs. Schneider and Brand did not immediately respond to requests for comment.