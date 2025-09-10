The New York Sun

RFK’s MAHA Report Gives a Pass to Pesticide Use by Farmers

The head of agriculture, Brooke Rollings, says they are ‘absolutely essential’ for America’s food supply.

AP/Mark Schiefelbein
Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., appears before the Senate Finance Committee, on Capitol Hill September 4, 2025. AP/Mark Schiefelbein
LUKE FUNK
A new report from the Make America Healthy Again Commission is staying away from new regulations on pesticides in the American food supply, a disappointment for members of Health Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s MAHA community.

Mr. Kennedy released The Make Our Children Healthy Again Strategy report on Tuesday afternoon. When asked about the topic, Mr. Kennedy deferred to the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, Lee Zeldin, to answer.

Mr. Zeldin didn’t directly address any need for further regulation but noted his agency has a backlog of chemical reviews he inherited from the previous administration.

The head of the Department of Agriculture, Brooke Rollins, stood behind the use of pesticides, saying they undergo years of research before they are approved for use.

“Is it a perfect process? Arguably there is no perfect process,” Ms. Rollins said. “But it is a strong process that our farmers stand by and a crop protection tool, such as pesticides, is absolutely essential for America to not compromise our food supply system at this point.”

Major agriculture groups and some Republicans from farm states had raised major concerns ahead of the report’s release about what it would say about pesticides. CropLife America, a trade group representing the pesticide industry, reacted positively to the report.

“The Commission’s Strategy importantly acknowledges how EPA’s transparent, science and risk-based regulatory system is key to a safe and sustainable food supply,” CropLife America CEO Alexandra Dunn said in a statement. “The United States regulatory system for pesticides is recognized as the gold standard around the world, and it is critical that American farmers and consumers can continue to trust the rigorous process and oversight.” 

Some of the goals that were laid out in the report include expanding research into chronic disease prevention, nutrition and metabolic health, food quality, environmental exposures, autism, gut microbiome, precision agriculture, and vaccine injury.

The report also calls for more research into mental health among children. Mr. Kennedy said the commission is looking into a possible cause for the increase in school shootings over the past several decades. He cited prescription psychiatric drugs, video games, and social media as possible causes they are studying.

Mr. Kennedy also wants to change dietary guidelines to define ultra-processed foods, improving food labeling, raising infant formula standards, and removing harmful chemicals from the food supply.

The plan also calls for streamlining organic certification and easing barriers to farm-to-school programs. Mr. Kennedy says he also wants to restore whole milk in schools and launch school-based nutrition and fitness campaigns.

“The Trump Administration is mobilizing every part of government to confront the childhood chronic disease epidemic,” Mr. Kennedy Jr. said during Tuesday’s release. “This strategy represents the most sweeping reform agenda in modern history—realigning our food and health systems, driving education, and unleashing science to protect America’s children and families.”

The report comes days after Mr. Kennedy sparred with Senators from both parties at a Capitol Hill hearing.  Lawmakers grilled Mr. Kennedy about his firing of the Centers for Disease Control director. Some also focused concern on an advisory panel meeting later this month that could lead to some vaccines being taken off the market.

LUKE FUNK
