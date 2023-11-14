Riddle Me This — If Deterrence Against Iran Is Working, Why Are We Getting Attacked?

And why is the Biden administration releasing billions to the ayatollahs?

With the Bidens, black is white, and white is black. With Team Biden, the truth is a moving target. Nothing you might ordinarily think is true or false is, in fact, true or false with them.

Riddle me this: A Pentagon spokeswoman, Sabrina Singh, was asked if Iranian deterrence is working. So, after 56 attacks on U.S. troops, she said: “Yes.” By the way, that’s 56 attacks and growing. Yeah, sure, it’s working.

Or, regarding Iran waivers to unfreeze $10 billion, the state department spokesman, Matt Miller, says “there is no country in the world where we deny access to food and medicine.” Really? Well, I’ve got a country —- how about Iran? How about Hamas, Gaza, or any of the Iranian terrorist proxies? I would deny them access to anything after they murdered 1,400 people on October 7 and continue to murder innocent civilians.

If Team Biden had an ounce of integrity, they wouldn’t give Iran or its proxies a wooden nickel. By the way, just for the record — the $10 billion of frozen money that originally allowed Iraq to import electricity and gas from Iran had nothing to do with food and medicine. Now these frozen funds are in an escrow account at Baghdad, and that is just where they should remain. Probably forever.

We’re at war, even though the state department may not know it. Just like the $6 billion in frozen assets in the Biden hostage deal, money is fungible. Give Iran any money, and that means it can spend a similar amount for its various nefarious purposes.

Somebody in the state department must’ve taken an economics course at some point. The Bidens keep saying they’re enforcing the Iranian economic, banking, business, and energy sanctions, but news reports are proliferating that China imports oil from Iran that now totals about $40 billion at an annual rate, which is financing the terrorists’ war.

In fact, China oil imports from Russia, now totaling some $66 billion at an annual rate, are also financing the Ukraine war. China is financing at least two wars against the U.S. It’s that simple. But the Biden administration continues to deny this.

The Bidens haven’t lifted one finger to enforce sanctions, to interdict or impound an Iranian oil tanker, or sink a ship, or bomb an oil field. Both wars are aimed at the United States, ultimately.

So, President Biden’s going to meet with President Xi at San Francisco tomorrow, which Governor Newsom has cleaned and prettied up for the occasion. I’ll bet you Mr. Biden never mentions China’s war financing.

They want to “de-escalate” — “manage competition” — without acknowledging that China is our adversary, our enemy. In fact, Team Biden just welcomed Russia to this Pacific economic meeting. Isn’t that wonderful? Let’s be friends with all our enemies.

Black is white. And white is black. Yes is no, and no is yes.

It’s just like the economy. The Bidens are incapable of telling the truth. “The President cut the budget deficit by $1.7 trillion” — a claim for which the liberal Washington Post awarded him a Bottomless Pinocchio.

“There was no inflation” — even though the level of consumer prices has risen nearly 18 percent during his tenure.

“He inherited a reeling economy” — even though President Trump handed him a 6.5 percent growth rate, with less than 1.5 percent inflation.

And here is the president with a doozy just today: “You know, I’ve seen firsthand what the reports make clear. The devastating toll of climate change and this existential threat to all of us is the ultimate threat to humanity. Climate change.”

However, 1,500 scientists recently wrote a letter saying there is no climate emergency, and that includes four Nobel Prize winners. Again. Black is white, and white is black. Yes is no. No is yes.

The Bidens are incapable of telling the truth. And, worst of all, the Bidens are appeasing our worst enemies — and they are making the world an incredibly dangerous place. That’s the bottom line. That’s the part that’s the toughest of all.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.