Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Nominated by Natural Law Party in Michigan, Will Appear on November Ballot

Attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says that he’s gained ballot access in the key swing state of Michigan as of Thursday, ramping up concern among political insiders that he could play the spoiler in the 2024 election.

The Michigan Natural Law Party, an obscure political party that is connected to the now defunct national party and the largely irrelevant international Natural Law Party, nominated Mr. Kennedy as its candidate for the presidency on Thursday.

“He’s the most qualified candidate in the modern-day history of America,” says the chairman of the Natural Law Party, Doug Dern. “We welcome Mr. Kennedy and Ms. Shanahan to the party.”

The Natural Law Party has advocated for third party candidates in the past such as independent candidate Ralph Nader in 2008. The international party advocates for the benefits of transcendental meditation and conflict free politics, according to “Cults and New Religions: A Brief History.”

The party is recognized as one of five minor parties eligible to nominate candidates for the general election in Michigan, alongside the Green Party Libertarian Party, US Taxpayers Party, and the Working Class Party, as of October 2023. This means Mr. Kennedy will not have to submit nominating petitions or pay filing fees to gain ballot access.

An appearance from Mr. Kennedy on Michigan ballots could prove decisive in the state, where recent polling has indicated that Mr.Kennedy could help President Trump in the general election. President Biden is particularly vulnerable in the state among Arab-American voters angry about his support for Israel in its war against Hamas.