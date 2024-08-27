‘Robin-Hood-In-Reverse’: Estranged Husband of ‘Real Housewives’ Star, Erika Jayne, Found Guilty of Swindling $15 Million From Clients

Former high-flying attorney, Tom Girardi, was convicted on four counts of wire fraud for stealing client’s settlement money to pay for private jets, luxury jewelry, cars and ritzy social club memberships.

Disgraced Los Angeles attorney Tom Girardi was found guilty on Tuesday of stealing more than $15 million from his clients, in part to bankroll the extravagant lifestyle of his now-estranged wife, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, Erika Jayne.

The jury convicted Girardi on all four counts of wire fraud after less than a full day of deliberations. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and his sentencing is scheduled for December 6.

The 85-year-old former high-flying attorney — best known for participating in the Erin Brockovich lawsuit against Pacific Gas & Electric — showed no visible emotion while the verdict was announced. Girardi was diagnosed in 2021 with mild-to-moderate dementia but was found mentally competent enough to stand trial.

During the weeks-long trial, prosecutors argued that Girardi stole settlement money from clients of his now-shuttered law firm, Girardi & Keese, and used the funds “like his personal piggy bank,” to pay for private jets, luxury jewelry, cars, ritzy social club memberships, and even to support the entertainment career of 53-year-old Ms. Jayne, a singer whose Real Housewives tagline was, “I’m an enigma, wrapped in a riddle — and cash.”

“Tom Girardi built celebrity status and lured in victims by falsely portraying himself as a ‘Champion of Justice,’” said the United States Attorney for the Central District of California, Martin Estrada. “In reality, he was a Robin-Hood-in-reverse, stealing from the needy to support a lavish, Hollywood lifestyle. Today’s verdict shows that the game is up — we can all now see this defendant for what he was and the victims he callously betrayed.”

The jury heard impassioned testimony from several clients who turned to Girardi for representation after they, or their loved ones, suffered wrongful injuries.

Girardi’s defense team, however, maintained their client’s innocence, pinning the fraud on his law firm’s bookkeeper, Chris Kamon.

They argued that Girardi “got old” and “started to lose a step — or more than a step” and ultimately actually fell “victim to a bizarre elder abuse scheme” at the hand of Mr. Kamon, who took advantage of their client’s declining mental state.

Girardi’s poor short term memory was on full display when he was summoned to testify in his own defense before the jury on the last day of testimony. The defendant said he could not remember any of the witness testimonies, and at one point, couldn’t even recall the name of his own lawyer.

Throughout the 45-minute testimony, however, Girardi affirmed his innocence and painted himself as a generous and hard-working boss, repeating the claim that he never took a salary in order to give more of the money “to the wonderful people who worked” at his firm, Girardi Keese.

Girardi’s co-defendant, Mr. Kamon, faces multiple charges of fraud for allegedly aiding Girardi in his scheme. His trial is set to begin in January 2025.