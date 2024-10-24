Roman Polanski Settles 1973 Lawsuit Alleging Director Raped Minor

According to reports, the plaintiff accused Polanski of taking her to dinner, providing her with alcohol, and then sexually assaulting her.

Filmmaker Roman Polanski has reached a settlement in a civil lawsuit concerning an alleged sexual assault dating back to 1973.

The case, brought forward by an anonymous woman earlier this year, claimed that Mr. Polanski assaulted her when she was a minor.

The lawsuit, filed in June 2023 at Los Angeles, detailed allegations that Mr. Polanski had met the plaintiff at a party months before the alleged incident. According to reports, the plaintiff accused Mr. Polanski of taking her to dinner, providing her with alcohol, and then sexually assaulting her at his Los Angeles residence.

The suit sought unspecified damages and was filed just before the expiration of a California law that temporarily extended the statute of limitations for such claims.

Initially scheduled for trial in August 2025, the case has now been settled. Mr. Polanski’s attorney, Alexander Rufus-Isaacs, confirmed the settlement on October 23, saying, “The case settled in the summer to the parties’ mutual satisfaction and has now been formally dismissed.”

The attorney, Gloria Allred, who represents the woman, identified as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, also confirmed the settlement. Specific terms of the agreement remain undisclosed, People reported.

The case is one of the latest legal challenges faced by Mr. Polanski, whose career has been marred by controversy, particularly surrounding his conviction for statutory rape of Samantha Geimer in 1977. Despite pleading guilty, Mr. Polanski fled to France and has since evaded sentencing in the United States.

Efforts by U.S. authorities to extradite Mr. Polanski have been unsuccessful, leaving his past actions a persistent point of legal and public scrutiny.