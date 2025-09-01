Rosie O’Donnell Apologizes After Claiming Minneapolis Church Shooter Was a MAGA Supporter

‘Anyway, the truth is I messed up, and when you mess up, you ‘fess up. I’m sorry,’ she says on TikTok.

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell took to social media to admit she was wrong when she claimed the Minneapolis church shooter who executed two children and injured another 15 people was a MAGA-supporting Republican and white supremacist.

The former talk show host made the comments in a video posted on Thursday in the wake of the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church, saying that the senseless violence reminded her of the 1999 Columbine massacre.

“What do you know? It was a white guy, Republican, MAGA person. What do you know? White supremacists,” Ms. O’Donnell said in her original video posted to TikTok.

On Sunday, she walked back her comments in a second video.

“I knew a lot of you were very upset about the video I made before I went away for a few days,” she said in her mea culpa in response to comments made on her original post. “You are right. I did not do my due diligence before I made that emotional statement, and I said things about the shooter that were incorrect.”

“I assumed, like most shooters, they followed a standard MO and had standard, you know, feelings of… You know, NRA-loving kind of gun people,” Ms. O’Donnell continued.

“Anyway, the truth is I messed up, and when you mess up, you ‘fess up. I’m sorry. This is my apology video, and I hope it’s enough.”

The apology appeared not to be enough for some viewers, with one user calling her post “the most unapologetic apology ever.”

Another commentor wrote, “She’s not sorry, she still means exactly what she said.”

Ms. O’Donnell responded to the criticism in the comments at one point, writing in response, “I was wrong — and I apologize — what more do [you] want?”

The remarks come less than a week after 23-year-old Robin Westman, who was born male but identified as female, unleashed terror upon a group of students who were attending mass, before taking his own life.

The FBI’s director, Kash Patel, called the attack “barbaric” and said it was an incident of domestic terrorism that was “motivated by a hate-filled ideology.”

A pair of videos left behind by the shooter show Westman preparing to execute his attack on the church. The first video shows him leafing through the pages of what appears to be a manifesto. A few hours later, a second video was posted in which they display their arsenal of weaponry, including numerous magazines with depraved messages scrawled across each of them, including “F— everything you stand for,” “Kill Donald Trump,” and “For The Children. Hahahahahahaha!”

Westman, who is off camera as he picks up each magazine, can be heard maniacally chuckling and referencing the mass shooting he was preparing to commit.

In a four-page letter that he displayed for the camera, Westman showed no remorse for his plans to open fire on a church filled with young students praying.

“I’m sorry to my family, but that’s it. That’s all…the only people I’m sorry to,” he can be heard saying off-camera.

“F— those kids. Skibiddy Skibiddy…S—. S—. I regret everything. I didn’t ask for life. You didn’t ask for death. I’ll make my own f—ing stars.”