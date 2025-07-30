Roy Cooper’s Record-Breaking Fundraising Signals High-Stakes Battle in North Carolina Senate Race

Former North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper broke fundraising records in his first 24 hours as a Senate candidate in the Tar Heel State, signaling strong momentum for what is being predicted as one of the most expensive statewide races in American history.

With $3.4 million raised within the first day after staking his claim for the seat after incumbent Thom Tillis decided not to run for re-election, the race against Mr. Cooper and Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley is shaping up to be one of the costliest races in next year’s midterm elections, with estimates as high as $800 million.

The previous record of nearly $500 million was set in 2022 during the Georgia Senate Race in which incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock defeated Republican candidate Herschel Walker, a former professional football player.

“You have a two-time governor, now seeking the U.S. Senate, running against, essentially, the RNC, so both candidates, both parties, are going to bring a lot of money to this race,” Democratic state Senator Jay Chaudhuri said to Politico.

“Not since Jesse Helms versus Jim Hunt [in the 1984 North Carolina Senate race] have you had two such national prominent candidates run against each other.”

Mr. Tillis announced last month that he would not be seeking re-election in 2026, just hours after President Trump threatened to throw his weight behind a Republican primary challenger after the senator voted against a motion to proceed to debate the president’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act in the Senate.

“North Carolina will not allow one of their Senators to GRANDSTAND in order to get some publicity for himself,” Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social after Mr. Tillis voted against the procedural motion.

Mr. Tillis said in his announcement that he would not be seeking re-election that while it was a “blessing” to be able to represent his state, he was not looking forward to six more years of “political theatre” and “partisan gridlock.”

“It’s not a hard choice, and I will not be seeking re-election,” he said.

Republicans believe that Mr. Cooper’s middle-of-the-road demeanor won’t translate into a successful federal campaign.

Mr. Tillis has weighed in on Mr. Cooper’s announcement and the upcoming race, acknowledging when asked by reporters on Monday night that the new candidate has a “pretty good track record as governor,” but gave a caveat, saying he is “not invulnerable.”

“We’ve just got to match up and beat him,” he said. “I don’t want to see this seat be taken by a Democrat.”